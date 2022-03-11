Everyone has a story, and Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais is no different. A Greenwood native, Gervais knew she wanted to be a physical therapist and knew she was going to go into the Army to do it. How she was going to do it would prove to be a challenge, but it was a challenge Gervais was willing to take.
After graduating from Lander with a biology degree under her belt, Gervais struggled to find a job.
“They said you have no experience, of course I had no money because I was the seventh of nine kids. I had financial and student loans to get through Lander, and I thought I needed some more discipline,” Gervais said. “So I was considering going into the Army and my father was the one who talked to me and said you’re gonna have a degree, why don’t you consider Reserve Officer Training Corps and become an officer?”
Like a lot of young adults, Gervais didn’t pay attention to what her father was saying at the time. That was until she ended up at the wrong classroom trying to find one of her classes and it was ROTC.
“I started asking the questions. They said yes, you can be a physical therapist, so I joined the program and went through training and I actually got my second lieutenant commissioning at the end of advanced camp,” she said. “The challenge came when the Army needed me to do something else, so they asked me to be a chemical officer by trade. I went in for three years, thought I would get some money, experience and discipline, come out and then pursue a physical therapy degree. However, I came in and was assigned to some of the best units, did some of the best training, and I realized that what the Army wanted me to do as a chemical officer was gonna be something that I never fully appreciated.”
So Gervais stayed in and “loved every minute of it.” It was a moment where Gervais thought she knew the path she wanted to go down but didn’t understand what paths and opportunities were going to open up for her.
“I was going to be the best chemical officer I could and it led me to this point in time and I do not regret any that I’m not a physical therapist,” she said.
And throughout her years of service, Gervais said there was only one time when she considered getting out of the military. At the time, she was a lieutenant colonel and had just commanded what is called a One Station Training Unit.
“The reason I was going to get out after that is because there were some decisions made by what were really good people who made really poor decisions and they didn’t live by the Army values. At that point in time I said this is not the Army I grew up in and this is not what we stand for,” she said.
It was another conversation with her father that Gervais ultimately decided to stay where she was. She remembered her father repeating “This would not happen in my army” and told her to take ownership of fixing the problems because it was her army.
“He goes, ‘You’re gonna do more to solve the problems and these challenges than by getting out,’ so that’s why I stayed,” she said.
From that point on, Gervais continued to serve and has received numerous awards and decorations. And out of all the recognitions she has received, perhaps the most meaningful to Gervais was the honor she wasn’t wearing. Those who serve alongside Gervais felt so strongly about her as an individual and leader that they recommended her to receive the Woman of the Year and leadership award.
“The reason why that is so meaningful is because at that time I didn’t realize the impact I was having on them and what we were going through in a unit. When I got it, if you could’ve seen just how proud they were, you knew that we had a great team,” Gervais said.
So, what is Gervais’ definition of a leader? Somebody who inspires and sees the potential in someone.
“We have to make decisions and we have to sometimes have somebody do something that is the ultimate sacrifice. To me, leadership is inspiring, to see the potential in someone and develop it even if they don’t believe they have it or they don’t understand their potential. Once you develop somebody and inspire them, you just sit back and watch them blossom and that’s what I love about the Army,” she said. “I had a lot of mentors inside the Army that helped me develop as a leader. Mentors who helped me understand what I could do with my biology degree. Mentorship is so important. I watch and learn and watch others as they operate. From that, I think you can learn so much.”
And Gervais continues to lead and inspire future soldiers, male and female, saying that when she first came in, there weren’t many positions open to females — in fact, they were pretty limited.
“In the first Desert Shield/Desert Storm Gulf War, we had women who had to perform in positions that potentially weren’t aligned with some of the guides or the policy. There are misconceptions that we shouldn’t be in certain units, we shouldn’t have this opportunity, we cannot meet the same standard. That’s not the case today,” Gervais said.
The key, Gervais added, is about setting and meeting the standard, actions and demonstrated performance, and the ability to be part of a team.
“We need to bring everybody’s strengths to the table and work on the weaknesses. The very first time I went to training in ROTC, I had somebody say if you women are gonna be in the military, you’re gonna carry the M60, which is a machine gun. It’s kind of heavy. I could carry it, but just like any smaller stature male soldier, it’s gonna kind of wear em’ down, right? But I could carry all the ammo and be part of that team,” Gervais said.
Gervais added that the Army is only 16% female and that there is a lot of diversity that can be brought in. Again, the key, she said, is to take a look at the opportunities and understand the options in front of you.
“Just know there are different paths to get you there, from a lawyer to a dentist to a chemist, it just goes on. Ask questions. Think about what you want to do. You always have the option of furthering your education,” she said. “There are opportunities for women to perform with those that came before them with a chance to excel at the same rate with their male counterparts.”