Among a flurry of executive orders this week, President Joe Biden signed initiatives aimed at improving racial equity across the country.
“Now is the time to act” on tackling racial injustice, Biden said, before signing the orders Tuesday.
The first order is a memorandum for the secretary of Housing and Urban Development to redress the nation’s and the federal government’s history of discriminatory housing practices and policies, Biden said.
Another order is aimed at reforming the incarceration system by eliminating the use of privately operated criminal detention facilities.
Greenwood native Stephen Gilchrist, appointed to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights last year by President Donald Trump, will be among seven other commissioners advising the current administration about racial equity.
Gilchrist, a political conservative, is chairman and chief executive officer of the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce, where he leads a membership of more than 15,000 businesses.
He is a recognized authority on national public policy initiatives, including educational reform, alternative energy sources and financial and economic security for low-wealth communities. He’s been a guest on several cable network news programs.
Gilchrist, who now lives in Columbia, hopes to provide the Biden administration quality advice about issues involving race.
“I was very excited about not only the opportunity to serve but to be able to bring what I believe a wealth of civil rights experience, as it relates to some of my work both in South Carolina and around the country in various forms,” Gilchrist said. “The White House reached out to me and asked if I would consider, and I acknowledged that I would. I certainly appreciated President Trump allowing me to serve as his appointee.”
In 2015, Gilchrist and the African American Chamber of Commerce invited all the presidential candidates to a forum in Charleston to speak to business owners about their platforms and how those platforms intersect with black businesses and black people. Gilchrist invited Republicans and Democrats.
“The first person to accept my invitation was then-candidate Trump,” Gilchrist said. “We didn’t think he would come. He showed up and spoke to African American leaders that were there, and met with African American leaders prior to the meeting and talked about his interest in wanting to do something if he were to become the president of the United States.”
Gilchrist said Trump talked about things that were “very much important to African American business interests,” including regulatory reform.
At the meeting, Trump said he had often received lots of money for speeches, but that Gilchrist “got him there for nothing.” Trump called Gilchrist up on stage and said he was just the type of “tough negotiator” he wanted on his team if he were elected president. Trump didn’t forget Gilchrist, appointing him in May of last year to serve for five years on the commission.
“When President Trump got elected, I was invited to the White House a couple of times to talk about what can be done for African American businesses in this country,” Gilchrist said. “We talked about a myriad of things the administration was working on, from historically Black colleges to economic development opportunity zones, that Sen. (Tim Scott) was a champion of her in South Carolina, health care, you name it.
“The administration gave me a platform to weigh in on that. I appreciated the president giving me the opportunity to have a bird’s-eye view of what was happening in the administration and with his people. I guess that relationship, over time, led to the president asking me to serve on the commission.”
The commission is made up of four presidential appointees and four congressional appointees.
“The commission’s role is to be an advocate for civil rights in this country,” Gilchrist said.
The commission was designed by the Civil Rights Act of 1967, and Congress continued to reauthorize it as a bipartisan organization to “inform federal agencies about what they should be doing to support the development and the work of civil rights across the states,” Gilchrist said. “In the midst of what we see now, our work is cut out for us on issues we know are critical to everybody’s civil rights.”
Gilchrist listed several key issues, including the police shootings involving unarmed Black men, the importance of ensuring all votes are counted — and dealing with voter fraud concerns — and overall equality.
“It’s just making sure people live in a country where freedom is indeed the hallmark of who we are,” Gilchrist said. “As someone who is an African American and a descendent of slaves, we recognize and appreciate the history of Black people and all minorities in this country.”
He said the question is how to create an environment where everybody, regardless of color, can exercise the freedoms “we all appreciate,” Gilchrist said. “As a conservative and a Republican, I believe in those values for all Americans. It’s my hope that I can help forge that kind of conversation on the commission.”
Gilchrist said he thinks there are a lot of conservative Black people in the country.
“One of the initiatives I want to help launch is called Conservatives for Civil Rights,” Gilchrist said. “I think this idea that conservatives don’t care about civil rights is a misnomer. I think we have to begin to appreciate how people come to the conversation around civil rights. People see civil rights from their own perspective. The hallmark of the civil rights movement was about a conservative agenda.”
Gilchrist said he often thinks back to his roots of being a church musician in Greenwood. “When I go to church, I don’t hear no Black pastors in churches I’ve attended all of my life talk about abortion, for example. That’s an issue on the commission we’re not allowed to weigh in on by statute.
“Speaking as an individual, African Americans have applied that conservative bent to things like education,” Gilchrist said. “When we couldn’t go to public schools, Black people educated their own children, and it turned out some of the greatest leaders in education in this country.”
He said when talking about criminal justice reform, “we’re talking about almost a Libertarian idea that we want to make sure that, instead of locking people up for long periods of time, we find ways to rehabilitate people, put them back in society and keep them productive citizens of society. It’s been skewed as partisan perspectives rather than values. For me, conservatism is about a value system.”
Gilchrist wants to focus on economic equality, and he’s currently working on a project involving the Fair Housing Act.
“My twist on that is whether the Fair Housing Act is fair — or has it ever been fair,” Gilchrist said. “It may have had remarkable good intentions when it was created, but what does that look like in 2021? What does that look like in the midst of a pandemic?”
He said he, as part of the commission, wants to look at some of the “ingrained ideas” that have been left untouched, and how we express creativity in some of those arenas.”
Gilchrist said he is a big school-choice supporter. He thinks parents should have the freedom to determine how their children are educated.
“In 2021, how do we move away from an antiquated system that was designed over 150 years ago that was predicated upon the notion that kids would get out of school at a certain time to go out in the field and work?” Gilchrist said. “I believe public education is exactly what it is, but it can be delivered in many, many ways. My hope is that I will b e able to weigh in on some of that with the commission and see where it goes.”
As for the present, Gilchrist said there needs to be a conversation about COVID-19 and meeting the needs of underserved minority communities. He also said he’s interested in helping minority communities become a bigger part of the global community when it comes to broadband internet access.
