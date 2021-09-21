More than losing a dedicated police officer and firefighter, many in Greenwood’s emergency services lost a dear friend Friday night.
Travis Anderson, 43, died Friday of cancer. He had a more than 15-year career with the Greenwood Police Department, where he served as a captain and a longer run as a Greenwood County firefighter. Anderson was also a captain with the fire service’s South District and was president of the South District board.
“He spent most of his adult life in public service, and that’s amazing,” Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. “Like anything, it’s going to take time to heal. We lost somebody that’s pretty much our family, and at such a young age.”
Anderson had been treated for multiple tumors, including some in his brain, extending a dire prognosis and giving him more time to spend with family. He said to the Index-Journal in May he was most excited to spend that time traveling with his wife, Kristin.
Chaudoin said he knew Kristin was a strong person, and Anderson’s friends in the police and fire services were there to support her. Earlier this year, the two services had a fundraiser for Anderson’s family to provide for them during Anderson’s treatments.
Greenwood police officers have been speaking with their chaplain, who is available to help them through the loss. Caring residents have shared messages of love and support on Facebook and other platforms, Chaudoin said, reassuring police of how well-regarded Anderson was.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to her,” Chaudoin said. “He went out there every day to make our community better. He spent so much time helping others, and we are so grateful to our community that they’re stepping up. They’re being the Travis, reaching out to comfort us.”
Before committing to law enforcement as his career’s calling, Anderson first served as a Greenwood city firefighter and county volunteer, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said. He served from 1996 until this year, and was instrumental in helping the county’s southern fire district.
“Replacing Travis in public safety in the city or county, that’s going to be a hard row to hoe,” Holmes said.
Holmes visited Anderson in hospice care the day before he died. He said they shared words reflecting on Anderson’s years of dedicated service, and Anderson gave a smile. Even in his last moments, Anderson was still ready to help at a moment’s notice.
“Before I left, I told him ‘Travis — if you need anything, just call,’” Holmes said. “He told me, ‘If you need anything, just call.’”