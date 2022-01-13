In memory of Martin Luther King Jr., a Greenwood group will host its annual MLK Day march this Monday.
Quoting Martin Luther King III, Donald Burton described the event as a way to honor King’s legacy while promoting civic action: “No celebration without legislation.”
“We’re going to be educating people on the importance of voting and getting involved,” Burton said. “Run for an office, to be able to make changes from that position.”
Burton said the march will start at 10 a.m. from Weston Chapel AME Church at 805 E. Cambridge Ave. The route will lead them onto Seaboard Avenue, then along Hackett Avenue to Morris Chapel Baptist Church at 530 Baptist Ave. There, Burton said he and others will host a program featuring four guest speakers who hope to each show in their own way the importance of being an active part of the community.
“We all see that something’s got to change, and the only way to make that change is by getting involved,” Burton said.
Guest speakers will include Lane Riley, who along with Burton is a member of the Racial Justice League. The group meets on the second and fourth Mondays each month at the Hut, the former site of American Legion Post 224 at 1310 E. Cambridge Ave. Other speakers include the Rev. Bishop Oliver McCray and the Rev. James Thompson.
“I want conversation instead of confrontation,” Burton said.
For information about the march or program, call Burton at 864-980-2770.