It’s never too early to start focusing on success, and at MODELS Academy, Steve Coleman is helping young men of color shape their lives.
Coleman, who works at Piedmont Technical College as director of Genesis Initiatives, started MODELS about five years ago with the aim of providing mentorship and extracurricular activities for young black men. It began with 35 boys and has since expanded to include more than 400 students.
“It runs the gamut — we’re talking about academics, future planning, athletics,” Coleman said. “We’re talking about all sorts of aspects.”
The aim of MODELS, which stands for “men of distinction becoming elite leaders and community servants,” is to offer boys guidance, have them participate in community conferences where they hear from guest speakers, take educational field trips and have exposure to higher education.
On Jan. 25, Coleman partnered with Jay Spearman, head of Bigger Than Sports SC, to bring young men together for a symposium at PTC’s campus that taught mental health, personal responsibility and future planning that goes beyond seeking a career in sports.
Coleman said the partnership was a natural fit, and Spearman agreed. Spearman, a Greenwood native, grew up knowing Coleman and looking up to him as a mentor in the community.
“The goal is for us to be able to allow kids to see things outside of sports, and for them to see things as bigger than them,” Spearman said. “God gave us a gift, now how do we use that gift?”
At the backbone of Coleman’s efforts, however, are his group’s partnerships with local schools. He’s allowed scheduled sessions to come into schools and pull his students out of class for discussions on a range of topics.
“We talk about history and how it relates to today. We have hands-on activities,” he said. “We have a MODELS Academy manual loaded with instructional information, and each week they have assignments to complete.”
On Tuesday morning, Coleman was at Lakeview Elementary School, where he sat down with a group of about 30 students. The topic of the day was perception and understanding how their actions affect how others perceive them.
A rule Coleman repeats several times during the sessions is that there are no secrets in the group. He strives to create an environment where the students are open and willing to share what’s on their mind but are also held accountable for the things they do and say.
One boy shared that he thought his friends and teachers didn’t take him seriously, but through talking it out with Coleman said it might stem from his acting out and joking often. Another student said his teachers perceive him as being mean because he’s not often nice to people. Coleman told him it’s alright to feel upset and not want to be nice, but that his actions should still be respectful — showing everyone respect would change their perception of him.
As serious as the talk can get, Coleman keeps a playful rapport with the children, laughing and teasing them. He knows many of their parents and siblings and keeps tabs on major events in their lives. Even when he has to scold children and correct their behavior, serious conversations about discipline end with a hug and words of love and encouragement.
“I will never, ever, ever give up on you, do you hear me,” he told one student who had gotten in trouble at school recently.
“My methodology is just to be direct and straightforward with them,” Coleman said. “I want them to realize that they are young, black males, and unfortunately there are segments of society that will judge them for that. But they can be just as successful as anyone else; they can go just as far as anyone else; they have no built-in excuses not to.”
At Lakeview, as with all schools, the students are coming from a wide variety of backgrounds, said school counselor Amica Williams. Students have faced serious medical concerns, unstable housing situations and a variety of family backgrounds, but she hammers home the lesson that no one is better or worse than anyone else.
“We have to be unique because each and every individual child is dealing with a unique situation,” she said.
MODELS Academy is an essential piece of the puzzle, she said, as Coleman inspires students who are often not performing at the same level as others to strive for more.
“The boys take it very seriously,” Williams said. “They may not always show it, but it means a lot to them.”