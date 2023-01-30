Young people don’t often get a seat at the table in Greenwood’s affairs, but that’s exactly the purpose of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Mayor Brandon Smith first brought the idea forward in July 2022, when officials were reeling from lives lost in recent shootings. Smith said at a July 26 meeting with local and state-level officials to discuss the violence, he was the youngest voice at the table.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.