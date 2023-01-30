Young people don’t often get a seat at the table in Greenwood’s affairs, but that’s exactly the purpose of the Mayor’s Youth Council.
Mayor Brandon Smith first brought the idea forward in July 2022, when officials were reeling from lives lost in recent shootings. Smith said at a July 26 meeting with local and state-level officials to discuss the violence, he was the youngest voice at the table.
“We’re talking about what we need to do with a certain age group that’s not represented in the room,” he said. “Trying to tap into that age group is the goal with this youth council — making sure that they’re heard and we understand the unique perspectives they face that we don’t.”
In the ensuing months, Smith put out applications at schools to allow teens to apply. The idea behind the youth council was to serve as an educational organization for teens seeking to learn about local government, nonprofits and the social structures around them, all while offering their insights from their own lives.
Today the group is about 25 strong, and about 18 of the members were in attendance Tuesday at the latest meeting. The group is comprised mostly of seniors and juniors from Emerald and Greenwood high schools, and includes members from Greenwood Christian School, Cambridge Academy and others.
Tuesday was their fourth or fifth meeting, Smith said, and they had the chance to ask questions of Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, District 50 Director of Security Natalie Talbert and Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Executive Director Sabrina Miller.
Their questions prompted discussion about the difficulties in keeping Greenwood and its youth safe, the disproportionate affect violent crime has on young people, the work nonprofits do in youth services and the responsibilities of role models.
As part of the inaugural group of the youth council, Hannah Sosby said they’re in an interesting position to shape not only their experience of the council, but what it will look like for future members.
“Although we’re the first people, we’re just getting it started,” she said. “We want to help the youth of the future.”
Many learned about the group through applications their schools offered to students, or through teachers that encouraged them to join.
“At first I was like, well this will look good on college applications,” said Desiree Morales. “But once I was able to get in here and see what it was actually about, it really opened my eyes to know that my opinion is actually being heard.”
At a city council meeting Morales attended, officials took time afterward to ask her for her opinion. Early on she had a unique perspective to lend the city.
“A lot of the advertisements that go on for events and things in the community are mainly in English,” she said. “Growing up in the Hispanic community, I wasn’t able to see any of those events because you didn’t see them advertised in a language that one would be able to understand.”
Kenderrius Hackett took the opportunity Wednesday to ask Miller more about the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, as well as what groups and programs exist to help students transition from high school to the next steps of their lives.
“I feel that there’s a lack of communication with the youth on what to do after you graduate high school,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff in Greenwood that the youth just don’t know about.”
Smith said he’s still working past some of the kinks and growing pains of starting a new organization, but he’s excited by the initiative the students have taken.
“Mamie Nicholson, when we started, reminded me that it’s their youth council, even if it’s called the Mayor’s Youth Council,” he said. “I’ve tried to keep that in mind, wanting them to set the agenda ... I want to see it evolve once they have a representative leader who can tell me ways even I can do this better.”
Future meetings will change locations and topics, but by April or May the mayor hopes to transition the group into a more student-led discussion. He wants them to synthesize the things they learn through these meetings into perspectives and opinions they can share with the leaders of their community.
“As leaders of the city and county, you expect them to know a lot of what they’re talking about, but they really don’t,” said Spencer Smith. “I guess they’re looking a lot for outside opinions as well.”
After she attended Wednesday’s meeting as a guest speaker, Miller said she was impressed with what the students are making of this opportunity.
“I just really feel like it’s such an important group because they have the ability to make a difference in the ways things work,” she said. “We make a lot of rules and decisions for kids and about kids, but we don’t make these decisions with kids.”
Smith, Glorionna Searles, Sosby and Harlin Jane all shared the same sentiment of their newfound group: They’re glad to have a space where their voices can be heard and taken seriously.
“I’m excited to see, looking back years later, what this will become,” Sosby said.
Jane said the group nominated their chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary on Wednesday, and will better define their structure in future meetings.
“I really want to see our ideas put down on paper, and actually send them somewhere and leave this room,” she said. “When it’s on paper and there’s actually steps to take and move toward, that’s really what I want to see out of this program and I think it’s extremely possible.”