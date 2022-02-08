Mayor Brandon Smith is exploring a partnership with an international city that could show off Greenwood’s role in a global economy.
While mostly symbolic, an agreement to partner with another municipality as a “sister city” could foster a deeper cultural understanding and highlight Greenwood’s international business ties, Smith said.
“It’s something I thought was important to get on our radar,” he said. “We’re not out to pick a random town, what we want is a strategic partnership.”
Smith said he’s looking for cities and towns with a similar population to Greenwood — about 24,000 people in the city and 70,000 throughout the county — about 60 miles from a larger metropolitan area.
Smith said Greenwood has existing international relationships through industries such as Diana Pet Foods, Caterpillar, Lonza, Teijin, Eaton, Ascend and others. The city is the county seat and a hub for the Lakelands region that provides major regional events, including the S.C. Festival of Discovery and Festival of Flowers.
As Smith was reviewing Greenwood’s industries and their international ties, he said Greenwood has connections to every continent except Antarctica.
“Obviously we want to foster a cultural connection, and a large part of it is somewhat symbolic in nature,” Smith said. “We can continue to cement Greenwood’s role in the international community.”
Smith said he’s interested in community feedback, especially proposals for a possible sister city that might be interested in this type of partnership. He said anyone wanting to share their thoughts can email him at brandon.smith@gwdcity.com, or call him at 864-554-4535.
For information on Sister Cities International, a nonprofit organization that promotes these kinds of municipal relationships, visit sistercities.org.
