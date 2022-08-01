Calling all teens: Greenwood’s mayor is organizing a youth council to get young people involved in their local government.

The project is just as much about learning from local youth as it is teaching them civics. Mayor Brandon Smith said the idea was first shared with him by chaplain Gray Stallworth years ago, but the idea moved from back-burner to top of mind as recent community violence pushed Smith to explore new options.

