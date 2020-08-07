TROY — As Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith took his pitch for the Local Option Sales Tax to his latest audience, the Troy Town Council, storm clouds rolled in.
Amid the booms heard Thursday night, one particularly loud clap of thunder made many in the Old Troy School House jump.
“I hope that is not a bad sign for the Local Option Sales Tax,” Smith said as many in the room chuckled.
Smith said Greenwood County voters haven’t voted on a local option sales tax in 27 years. That’ll change this fall.
“The local option sales tax is a 1% sales tax on all retail goods sold in Greenwood County,” Smith said.
Telling town council the sales tax been dubbed “the property tax reduction initiative,” Smith said state law requires 71% of the funds to go to reduce property taxes.
“The Town of Troy could essentially eliminate property taxes altogether if this passes,” Smith said.
After the presentation, members of council received an update on Wisteria Park, a project funded through Greenwood County’s 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.
Josh Skinner, capital project sales tax coordinator, said $63,540 was allocated to Wisteria Park from the CPST funds, with project going out to bid this fall.
Councilman Brandon Brooks asked Skinner if local contractors would be allowed to bid for some of the work on the project.
Skinner said the idea was to get a better price by bidding for the project as a whole instead of bidding out each individual part of the project.
Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution seeking a grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
“These funds will go toward specifically renovating town hall,” Mayor Brian Dixon said.
Dixon said the renovations were needed to bring town hall up to code. The polling location at Troy Town Hall was moved to a nearby Methodist church because it did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
He said the association would provide $25,000 with a 5% match from the town.
Former Greenwood County Sheriff Tony Davis appeared during the public input portion of the meeting. Davis, the Democratic nominee for sheriff, will face incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly, the Republican nominee.
“I am running for sheriff again and I will promise you this: Troy will not be forgotten,” Davis said.