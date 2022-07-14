When violence rocks a community, how can local elected leaders curb the mayhem?
That was Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith’s question to the county’s legislative delegation last year after a local man shot and killed three people, including an 11-year-old girl. It was a question he raised again this week, following the slaying of Keyiora Hill at Uptown Bar and Grill.
On Aug. 2, after Jeffery David Powell was arrested in connection with slaying three people and injuring an 8-year-old boy, Smith and the members of Greenwood City Council sent a letter to the Greenwood County legislative delegation. This letter thanked elected officials for their work addressing violent crime, but said more needs to be done.
“Along with numerous agencies and community partners, we are confident in the proactive steps taken to break the cycle of violence with the next generation of Greenwoodians,” the letter said. “Simultaneously, we must obviously combat the current problem that too often rears its ugly head and gives Greenwood a negative reputation.”
The letter urged financial support from the state for local law enforcement and legislative efforts at bond reform to ensure people with a history of violent crime do not have the chance to re-offend. It ended with recognition that Greenwood has formed task forces and groups to discuss reform in the past, but requested help from the state in finding new solutions.
The letter, signed by every member of city council, went to state Reps. John McCravy, Anne Parks and Stewart Jones, as well as state Sens. Billy Garrett and Michael Gambrell. Smith sent emails to these officials again in May, then again in June and yet again on Monday, as Greenwood reeled from the fatal shooting at Uptown Bar and Grill.
While Smith said he hadn’t received a response prior to Monday, his renewed note to the delegation garnered some responses.
“In fairness, I don’t know if anything could have been done in that period of time to prevent what happened Saturday evening,” he said. “At a minimum, we’ve got to register our thoughts and be part of a solution. I don’t know what another option is.”
Smith said while he’s not a criminal defense attorney, he is a lawyer. He said he’s certain the Legislature needs to look at sentencing and bonding guidelines, and said he thinks reform there could stop people from becoming repeat offenders.
He said the city wants to work alongside elected state officials, not pass the buck to Columbia or Washington. Hearing about Friday’s slaying, Smith said he was disheartened.
“It’s just deflating. I feel for the family,” he said. “It breaks my heart, and it makes me want to just get back to work and make sure her death is not in vain — that some sort of solution comes out of this.”
After Monday’s message to the delegation, city officials said they heard back from McCravy and Garrett.
“I think a lot of it must be dealt with at the local level, but I’m certainly willing to be a part of any conversation,” McCravy told the Index-Journal.
McCravy said communities wanting to stem violence should close bars earlier, and ensure proper funding for law enforcement. The criminal bonding process is up to the discretion of judges, he said; magistrate judges in South Carolina are appointed by the governor, and circuit judges by the Legislature.
Garrett said he didn’t initially see Smith’s letter, but recalled a meeting with the mayor, city staffers and other members of the legislative delegation last fall. They met over lunch to discuss violent crime and what elected officials could do.
“I think the conversation involved bonding, the bonding out of criminal charges,” said Garrett, a former judge. “Under the United States Constitution, a person is entitled to a bond unless they’re a danger to the community or themselves, or if they’re a flight risk.”
In situations where a person is already out on bond for previous criminal charges and they get arrested again, Garrett said it was his practice to ask a circuit court judge to handle the bonding. The man arrested in connection with the Uptown Bar and Grill shooting had been charged multiple times while out on bond on previous attempted murder charges.
City Council member Johnathan Bass said he remembered one of his concerns during that meeting lay in what he thinks was a miscommunication. City officials weren’t asking the delegation to be a part of yet another local coalition that simply discusses the problems at hand; he wanted state officials to take the lead on addressing matters of law that affect communities statewide.
“It’s not as simple as making a plan. It’s moving all of our resources to stopping the drugs,” he said. “It’s them passing legislation that stops the drug and violent offenders. ... At the local level, we’ve exhausted our options.”
Jones said bringing the state officials together with local leaders is the best first step. He said he’d like to see the State Law Enforcement Division rally resources to aid investigations, and he supports legislation making it harder for violent offenders to get bond.
Smith said American Rescue Plan Act funds helped supplement local police and deal with some of the immediate needs, but he said Greenwood needs help from its higher elected officials.
“I truly believe that the positive energy in this community outweighs the negative,” he said. “I want to do everything in our power to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. I can’t guarantee it won’t, but I want to make sure we’ve done everything we can.”