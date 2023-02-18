Logo

A Greenwood County man has filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation alleging it failed to mitigate hazardous conditions of the Interstate 85 Widening Project.

Matthew Pinckney filed a lawsuit Jan. 19 in Cherokee County court alleging negligence on the parts of SCDOT, Tommy Welch Livestock, Gary A. Fields, Blythe Construction Inc., Zachry Construction Corp., and engineering firm Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson Inc.