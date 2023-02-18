A Greenwood County man has filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation alleging it failed to mitigate hazardous conditions of the Interstate 85 Widening Project.
Matthew Pinckney filed a lawsuit Jan. 19 in Cherokee County court alleging negligence on the parts of SCDOT, Tommy Welch Livestock, Gary A. Fields, Blythe Construction Inc., Zachry Construction Corp., and engineering firm Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson Inc.
On March 3, 2021, Fields’ commercial truck hit the rear portion of Pinckney’s Toyota Avalon while both were driving north on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County, the complaint said. The crash pushed Pinckney’s car into a tractor-trailer and a concrete construction wall in the left travel lane, the filing said, trapping him in the car.
The lawsuit alleges Fields, who works for Tommy Welch Livestock, was driving with a suspended license, but such a charge isn’t listed on the public index. The state Highway Patrol cited Fields for driving too fast for conditions on the day of the wreck.
Pinckney’s attorney writes that prior to this wreck there were multiple crashes involving 18-wheelers — some fatal — in construction zones created for the project because of the hazards created by the configuration of construction zones. The design led to a number of complaints and was called a “death trap” by Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.
Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson prepared the transportation management plan for the widening project while Blythe Construction and Zachry Construction performed the work.
That configuration made it difficult for responders to free and treat Pinckney, the filing said. Once responders removed Pinckney from the car, he was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center.
A representative for SCDOT said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Attorneys for other parties involved also declined to comment.