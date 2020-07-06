A Greenwood man has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend.
On Saturday, a woman at a Barley Drive residence told Greenwood County deputies that a man had fired on her and her juvenile son after an argument.
Deputies noted in a report that a bullet had pierced the front door and went into the juvenile’s bedroom. The bullet then traveled through a flat-screen television, a wooden entertainment center and two additional interior walls before landing in a bathroom.
Deputies arrested a man in connection with the shooting during a traffic stop a few hours later.
Kevin Darnell Holiday, 30, 101 Stonehaven Drive was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, malicious damage to property and driving under suspension. He was also served two general sessions bench warrants.