Greenwood man dies following Sunday morning fight From staff reports May 7, 2023 A Greenwood man has died following a fight just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Greenwood County Coroner's Office said.Kenneth Davis McClendon, 46, was identified as the deceased. McClendon sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where he died.This is an ongoing investigation by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and Greenwood County Coroner's Office.