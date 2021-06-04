Summer is in full swing for the Library County Library System.
“Last year threw us a curveball,” said Jody Gable, children’s services coordinator. “We were ready for our full-out summer reading program in 2020.”
This year, they have a summer reading program lined up to help students explore the stories tucked inside the library’s books. The “Tails and Tales” summer reading program kicks off today and runs through Aug. 3, with students who complete their age group’s reading challenge having the chance to win prizes, including one winner of a Nintendo Switch Lite.
For information, visit youseemore.com/greenwood. Families and students can sign up online, and library staff can help sign people up who can’t access the website online. The program offers options for babies, rising high school seniors and everyone in between. The library is offering online story readings, take-home crafts, virtual puppet shows and more, along with a way to track summer reading online.
The program is split into age groups for early readers, children and teens, with an adult reading program also available.
“All of us in children’s and teens, we all work together well in advance,” Gable said. “We know what’s going on with summer reading in January.”
On Monday, the library is hosting a story walk — the pages of Candace Fleming’s story of three hungry rabbits sneaking a meal under a farmer’s nose, “Muncha! Muncha! Muncha!”, will be printed large on signs throughout the library’s grounds outdoors. Guests are invited to walk with their family, reading the book’s pages as they go and earning credit for their summer reading list.
“The reason we want the kids to do this, even though we don’t have everything up in the library that we used to, we want children to have our library card and we want them to read,” Gable said.
Librarians want students to be able to pick out their own books and enjoy reading, said Young Adult Services Coordinator Jessica Howard. Before the COVID-19 pandemic sparked changes in the library’s layout and programming, the library was a place for children to meet with friends, watch puppet shows, do crafts or just sit back in a comfortable chair and tuck into a book.
Gable said the library was on many families’ itineraries previous summers: Go to the park, see the topiaries in Uptown, visit the splash pad and then go to the library before heading home.
“We’d have kids in here with swimsuits and cover-ups,” Gable said. “It was so much fun.”
Much of that stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but she said she’s seeing an uptick in children coming back in to explore the library’s catalog as the school year winds down. While Monday’s story walk is the only planned in-person activity this summer, she said she’s hoping to do off-site virtual story readings, to show off local parks or area farms.
Visit the library system’s Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages to keep up to date on the library’s upcoming programs and virtual events.
“I always, as a teacher, wanted students to continue reading during the summer,” Gable said. “It’s always good to stop in the Greenwood County library just to see what we have to offer.”