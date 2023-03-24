South Carolina’s top accountant is resigning amid a debacle sparked by a $3.5 billion accounting error.
Republican Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom submitted his resignation letter Thursday after 20 years. He is under investigation by a Senate panel looking into the financial misstatement, while an ad hoc committee considered whether his actions constituted an impeachable offense.
State Rep. John McCravy was appointed on March 17 to the ad hoc committee reviewing whether Eckstrom should be impeached.
“I think that was an appropriate decision by the comptroller general. The miscounting of billions of dollars is, at best, neglect,” McCravy said Thursday. “Since literally the buck stops with him, I think it’s an appropriate step.”
McCravy said he thinks Eckstrom’s resignation will save the state time and money.
The financial error stemmed from a mapping error that happened as the state transitioned to a new internal information system from 2011 to 2017. Eckstrom ignored auditors’ warnings of flawed cash reporting, and the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report exaggerated the state’s cash balances for a decade.
On Thursday, state Sen. Billy Garrett said the Senate has accepted Eckstrom’s resignation letter but might opt for a sooner exit than April 30, the date in his letter
Garrett said the problem with the $3.5 billion error isn’t that money is missing — it’s not — but that such serious financial misstatements can harm the state’s credit rating. He said this is a fireable offense.
The state is considering options on how to handle the comptroller’s office moving forward, with the senate passing a joint resolution that would let voters decide whether the office should continue being elected, or appointed by the governor. Eckstrom supported this change in his resignation letter.
Others have suggested the state treasurer’s office could absorb the comptroller’s tasks, or the responsibilities could be transferred to other agencies.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.