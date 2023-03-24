South Carolina’s top accountant is resigning amid a debacle sparked by a $3.5 billion accounting error.

Republican Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom submitted his resignation letter Thursday after 20 years. He is under investigation by a Senate panel looking into the financial misstatement, while an ad hoc committee considered whether his actions constituted an impeachable offense.

