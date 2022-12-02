Abortion restrictions, changes to bail bonds, a crackdown on fentanyl trafficking — when Greenwood’s state legislators head back to Columbia next month, they have a slate of bills they’re already eyeing.
Legislative delegation members met with business leaders, local elected officials and Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce members Thursday morning at the Greenwood Country Club for a legislative update. During a catered breakfast, attendees had the chance to hear from state Sens. Mike Gambrell, Billy Garrett and outgoing state Rep. Anne Parks.
The 2023-24 legislative session starts Jan. 10, but bills are already being prefiled. The first round of Senate prefiling was Wednesday.
Gambrell said among these early bills, he’s paying attention to judicial changes. Several prefiled bills deal with tweaking the state’s judicial system. One bill would end the General Assembly’s electing of judges and instead let the governor appoint them. Others change the existing process for electing judges, adjust judicial salaries and address retirement benefits.
“We need judicial reform,” Gambrell said. “Not so much the way we select our judges, but sort of the process we go through.”
He also said that while the Legislature was unable to come up with abortion legislation lawmakers could agree on in the previous session, they’ll be back to work finding a compromise in January.
“It’s the kind of thing we’ve got to meet on some middle ground somewhere,” he said.
Garrett has filed a bill he said strikes a compromise between the previously proposed House and Senate bills. While banning abortion, the bill allows the state to revoke the licenses of doctors who perform abortions, requires fathers to pay child support and half of pregnancy expenses beginning at conception and requires health insurance, HMO policies and the state insurance to cover prescribed contraceptives.
“This abortion thing is an issue,” Garrett said. “I really believe we’ve got something that’s really close now.”
Another bill he prefiled would define trafficking fentanyl, to empower law enforcement and prosecutors to push for sterner sentences for people trafficking the powerful opiate. Changes to bonding is another matter Garrett said he’s focused on, with the intent being to keep people already out on bond from receiving subsequent bonds.
Parks, who was ousted from the District 12 seat she’s filled since the late 1990s by Daniel Gibson in the general election, told the crowd she was grateful for the years of support constituents gave her.
“If I can be of any help, I’ll still be at Parks Funeral Home. I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “Believe it or not, it’s a wonderful feeling, to be retired.”
While fielding questions from the crowd, the two state senators talked about wanting to keep South Carolina competitive economically.
Gambrell said the state cut corporate tax rates, but he wants to explore ways to allow local governments to offer corporate tax breaks in ways that don’t deny local schools tax income. Garrett said he’d like to see the state’s income tax eliminated, but incrementally to be able to adjust other taxes in tandem.
Senate redistricting, which changed the lines of legislators’ districts, takes effect in 2024. Gambrell’s new district lines takes him out of Greenwood’s delegation, with him representing all of Abbeville County and the southern part of Anderson County. Garrett is losing his portions of McCormick and Abbeville counties, and representing Greenwood, Saluda and Lexington counties along the Highway 378 corridor.
