A Greenwood family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged Friday afternoon.
The home on White Oak Lane was damaged when a tree fell on it, according to George McKinney, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
There are two adults and one child at the home and no one was injured, he said.
McKinney said he thinks the damage was caused by wind.
The Red Cross is helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release.