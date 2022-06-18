Greenwood is growing, and Draper Carlile has been hired as an assistant city manager to help manage that growth.
Carlile, 36, was recently hired to fill the city’s new second assistant city manager position. A Utah native and University of Utah graduate, Carlile is a planner by trade. He attended Charlotte School of Law and worked briefly as a law clerk before working for a nonprofit housing developer and for a county planning department in Utah.
When he started missing the Carolinas about 18 months ago, he sought to move back to the area and saw that Greenwood’s city-county planning department was hiring. After interviewing with planning department head Phil Lindler, Carlile said he fell for Greenwood and moved here to take the job.
Planning isn’t the most glamorous civic department, but it’s one city and county councils rely on for guidance whenever a resident or developer seeks to change a property’s zoning or develop land.
“I try to keep it as simple as possible — there’s the overall, comprehensive plan or the goal of how we want our community to be,” Carlile said, “and the zoning that gets it there.”
The comprehensive plan lays out a vision for Greenwood’s streets and properties, marking certain areas for certain types of development. Some stretches, especially around the Bypass, are marked for commercial development; other areas are planned to prioritize residential development of certain densities. Some residential areas are planned to incentivize neighborhood developments, others prioritize higher-density housing like apartments, while others still are marked for single-family homes that require a certain square footage of property.
“Greenwood is growing, there’s absolutely no denying that,” Carlile said. “We have the power to grow it how we want it to be, and managing it well, to grow it nicely.”
Mayor Brandon Smith said he’s gotten to know Carlile through his work in the planning department. City and county councils often rely on planning staff’s recommendations, alongside the joint planning commission’s, to make decisions on zoning requests.
“I’ve seen nothing but professional, knowledgeable work from him,” Smith said. “From an administrative standpoint, this can take some of the pressure off of top-level staff so they can pursue other initiatives and policy goals.”
While City Manager Julie Wilkie heads the administrative department, Carlile and Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas help divide and conquer, Smith said. Often administrative staff members are pulled in different directions by the day-to-day management of city staff and business, he said. Having another assistant manager will allow more distribution of these daily tasks, while administrative staff focuses on issues of developing equitable housing, working on the city center master plan and working to improve Greenwood’s neighborhoods.
“You’re really just an extension of every city department, and you’re here to help each department head,” Thomas said. “Hopefully we can take more of Julie’s plate and let her be working at that high level of administration, where she really should be focused on.”
This is where Carlile wants to be, he said. He’s excited for the opportunity to help the city grow strategically.
“I definitely think having worked in planning makes the transition easier,” he said. “This is just dream position — It’s the opportunity to make a difference, and I hope I do that for the people of Greenwood.”
City council approved a second assistant city manager position in April, converting a vacant position in the finance department into the new administrative role. Council took that step shortly after Wilkie had announced her resignation from the city manager role, but she was later hired back into her role with the city under a new contract that included a pay raise.