A few dozen Eagles landed on the field at Truist Park in Atlanta last week.
Chorus students from Greenwood High School sang the national anthem on Aug. 3 before an Atlanta Braves game.
Chorus teacher Gina Jolly said this is the third time in her 17 years the chorus has performed at a Braves game.
“I just reached out to them and said ‘Hey, we would like to take a trip, do you have any dates available?’” Jolly said.
Since it’s their third time, they didn’t need to send an audition tape “because they knew our caliber of music prior and what we were able to do, and so they just said ‘Yes, we would love to have you and here are the dates that are available,’” Jolly said.
The students were at the same time nervous and excited to sing.
“I was so scared, and walking out on that field, all my feelings just went away,” sophomore Gavin Moore said.
“It was just magical. I’m a Braves fan, and it was like representing my team.”
Junior Chloe Ison said they arrived and went under the stadium to practice.
“We were all jittery and excited,” she recalled. She said walking onto the field, she was more nervous than she thought she’d be because the perspective from the field looking into the stands is very different.
“There were lots of people and it was so loud,” she said.
Senior Lexi Layland said there was a rush of emotion when walking onto the field.
“Like you see the stadium around you, you see all the players warming up,” she said.
“And then once we got situated, I just remember being like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And we started singing and it went by super quick when we were done.”
Even though the Braves lost, Moore said it was one of the best experiences.
Jolly said in choosing to take the students to the game, she was trying to think of something to kick off the school year and get them excited. How many times would they get a chance to go on that field and feel that excitement?
“We learn the national anthem every year anyway, and so that was a great opportunity for us to go and represent Greenwood,” Jolly said, adding there was a great support group from Greenwood who attended the game with them.
