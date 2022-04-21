The J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School saw a lot of touchdowns and hurdles on Wednesday afternoon, but not from the usual players.
The school was the host of the Greenwood County School District 50 spring Unified Sports Day, where special education students from across the district were able to play a handful of sports with help from high school athletes and future teachers with Lander University’s Council for Exception Children organization.
Jarad Jeter, lead behavioral support specialist and inclusion sports coordinator for the district, said the event gives students the chance to utilize some of the skills they might not get to use during the day or in the classroom, such as running, and also helps them work on their fine and gross motor skills.
Student-athletes in track, football, wrestling and basketball helped run the stations and cheered on the students.
Volunteers from Lander University were there to help out, too.
“At our university, we always strive to provide students with real-world experience, even from sophomore year they begin going out and working with students in the field and our special education students get to do this on top of all of that other stuff, too,” said Matthew Collier, assistant professor of special education.
He said it’s cool to see students able to hang out and have fun, and said it strengthens the bond between Lander and the schools.
