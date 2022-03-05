ABOVE: This old photo tacked to a corkboard shows Ruth Polattie, Ivester’s daughter, and a young Dennis Polattie. RIGHT: A photo of Sarah Ivester, who first opened The Hash House in 1951, sits on a shelf inside The Hash House.
Legendary, famous — a couple of words one might use to describe The Hash House, the Greenwood hotspot that keeps pulling in customers, new and returning, since Sarah Ivester first opened its doors in 1951.
Ruth Polattie, Ivester’s daughter, would ultimately take charge of The Hash House and after her death, the once-bustling restaurant sat dark.
But the doors weren’t closed for good. In February 2020, rumors swirled on social media that The Hash House was open with Polattie’s son, Dennis, and grandson, Pierce, now calling the shots.
Since then, Dennis and Pierce have kept The Hash House up and running by opening the restaurant for a select number of days. Although they try to keep it secret, word travels via social media and word of mouth that they’re open for business, and the once dark restaurant is brought to life again — even if just for a few days.
That’s just what happened this week when the Polatties reopened The Hash House. When they turned the “Open” sign around, it didn’t take long before customers, many of whom came to The Hash House as kids, began filing into the easy-to-miss restaurant.
“I’ve been coming here all my life. ... People text me all year round to see when The Hash House is going to open,” said Dibble Cooper, a Hash House regular who grew up near Dennis Polattie. “This is the best hash you will ever eat.”
While known mainly for its hash, The Hash House is also known for its cheeseburgers. Just ask local David Carson.
“There’s not a cheeseburger like this on the face of this Earth. Coca-Cola just goes so good with a cheeseburger,” he said as he sat at the counter talking to the Polatties.
“When we first reopened in 2020, we thought the hash was going to be popular, but it was actually the cheeseburger,” Pierce said.
And while cheeseburgers still remain popular among customers, Pierce added they still buy fresh hash for the road.
After all these years later, the atmosphere of The Hash House remains unchanged.
“People who haven’t seen each other will walk in here and say ‘Are you so and so?’ or ‘Who are you?’ and they live two miles from each other,” Pierce said. “We see some people who came in as children now — they come in as adults or they bring their own children.”
As for the future of The Hash House? If you missed your chance for a bowl of hash this time around, fear not. Although the long-term future of The Hash House is unknown, Pierce said he and his father do look to open up again in the future, date to be determined.
