Ann Barklow was paid a penny a caterpillar as a child.
Her father was an insurance salesman and a passionate gardener. He offered his children the chance to serve as pest control, and paid to pluck from his garden the caterpillars that were eating up his leaves.
“He worked at night and gardened during the day,” Barklow said. “Of course he’s like any smart gardener, and he’ll put you to work.”
Barklow was 8 years old when she discovered her passion for nature.
It started with radishes.
“My dad gave me a packet of radish seeds. He taught me how to plant them and water them,” she said. “That was smart, because they’re quick-sprouting. But pretty soon I was able to put radishes on the dinner table.”
Seeing life spring up from the ground still thrills her. Barklow was plucking weeds and had a tool belt loaded with trowels and clippers Thursday, as friends gathered at the Greenwood City Garden to celebrate her retirement as horticulture volunteer coordinator.
Years later, while working for the post office, she would stop to give people gardening advice as she ran her routes. She later worked as an auto mechanic at a time when women weren’t often seen in garages. One customer left with a damaged vehicle because they were unwilling to let a woman touch their car; she would work in the back while male mechanics spoke with customers.
Eventually, Barklow went back to college to study horticulture, and eventually started her own gardening business in California, promoting pesticide-free practices. There she learned about the importance of planting native species, and during droughts her business took off promoting drought-tolerant gardens.
She and husband Steve moved to Greenwood from Los Angeles. The 69-year-old Barklow has worked in Greenwood on horticultural projects for about eight years.
“We needed to get out of L.A.,” she said. “It was a concrete jungle, so much traffic and so little wildlife.”
At first she planned to have nothing to do with horticulture, professionally. But personally, she was taking Lakelands Master Gardener classes, and her husband saw an advertisement for a job gardening for the city. Barklow applied, and was picked.
She worked under former Public Works Director Billy Allen, who was a beekeeper and was supportive of Barklow’s desire to plant pollinator gardens.
“We’ve just done so many great things here,” she said.
In the ensuing years, Greenwood has focused on planting pollinator-friendly gardens, breathing life into spaces that once grew nothing but grass. Monarch butterflies thrive in the gardens grown here, and in 2017 the city became a Bee City USA affiliate. The horticultural crew now has a YouTube channel featuring educational videos and a Facebook page to share updates.
“Being a Bee City USA just rocketed us forward,” Barklow said. “People look to us to be an example ... You can bring somebody like me that has this kind of knowledge and enthusiasm, but if you don’t have the leadership to support it and the volunteers to help, it’s not going to happen.”
Those volunteers quickly became friends. More than a dozen of Barklow’s friends came out Thursday to the city garden to help pluck weeds and see her off on her last day before retirement. She said she’s still planning to stick around as a volunteer, but the city will have to find a new volunteer coordinator.
The information for the open position can be found online at bit.ly/3onoiqK.
“She’s always been driven to make the environment better,” Steve said. “You don’t step on a bug around her.”
Barklow has an infectious charisma and passion for nature, said some of her co-workers and fellow volunteers.
“She has the dedication and the discipline to follow up,” said Karla Coffey. “Everybody’s passionate and everybody wants to make a difference, but she can actually galvanize the group.”
It’s a lot of work to be a supervisor and coordinate volunteers, which Coffey said Barklow did for a while. Diana Fetters, a city horticulturalist, said Barklow has the personality that brings people together for a common goal. The community is behind beautiful gardens and natural spaces, but Barklow served as one of the forces pushing to make it happen.
Her, and the many city crew members who sweat each day to keep Greenwood beautiful.
With more time on her hands, Barklow said she and Steve are planning to travel — hauling a trailer across the U.S. with their Boykin Spaniel, Hank. But wherever she goes, she’s not likely to keep her hands out of the soil.
“I’m not done yet,” she said. “It’s all kind of my playground now.”