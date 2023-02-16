In the past few weeks, Greenwood County’s code enforcement officials have had to pick up hundreds of offsite signs that were in violation of the public right-of-way, unlike these signs which are outside of their respective businesses.
Hundreds of illegally placed signs were snatched up last week in Greenwood County, but it’s not the first time people haven’t understood ordinances and it likely won’t be the last.
At hundreds of pages long each, Greenwood’s city and county code of ordinances are packed with laws that define the nitty-gritty details of how governments manage business and life within their municipal boundaries. For the most part, people are expected to navigate these rules, which can span multiple sections of these legal tomes.
Jacqueline Hackett has worked for Greenwood’s joint city-county zoning and planning department for 17 years, and she said it’s seemed like that whole time there’s been rampant misunderstanding of laws. Before her department became short staffed, she used to go out every other Friday and pick up at least 30 illegally placed signs.
Nowadays, those searches for code violations happen less often. Over the course of two days last week, she and others removed more than 300 signs that were within the road right-of-way.
“Neither the city nor the county permit off-site signage,” she said. “I usually call the number on peoples’ signs. I call the number and tell them I’ll hold their sign for three days if they can come by and pick it up before then.”
“For sale by owner,” “We buy mobile homes,” Medicare advertisements and phone numbers for businesses — the staked signs regularly crop up by roadsides and at street corners. While the city’s code of ordinances keeps it brief with a single subsection declaring it unlawful to attach or erect any signs on the city right-of-way or to trees or poles, the county’s ordinances have separate rules for each zoning district.
For someone living in the county to know how to legally post a sign, they’d have to find the zoning district where they’re placing it, then look up the signage rules for that district. Then different rules apply for political signs, and there’s the matter of people not knowing what constitutes the right-of-way.
Generally, right-of-way is defined as being a 30-foot area from the edge of private property lines, Hackett said.
“I always say the rule of thumb is if there’s an electrical pole, anything inside of that you can put a sign on,” she said. “If it’s under a stop sign, that’s the right-of-way.”
Hackett said code enforcement officials don’t typically worry about portable, sandwich-board-style signs in front of businesses. But neither the city nor county allows for off-site signs posted to advertise businesses, she said. Often state Department of Transportation officials will pick these up when they’re doing roadside work, and she said they don’t take the time to call sign owners and offer to hold onto them.
While there are some allowed uses — bereavement signs from funeral homes and roofing company signs while they’re doing work are among the permitted uses — for the most part, there are processes to go through to get permitted to post signs for advertising temporary events and other such uses.
Hackett acknowledged it’s a lot to keep track of. She references her ordinance book every day at work, and said her objective is to work with businesses to help them accomplish what they want to do within the bounds of local laws.
“Just give us a call if you have any questions about the process, we do that all the time,” she said. “It’s not a hard process, the hard part comes when you put up something where it can’t be.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.