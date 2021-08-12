Greenwood GOP members aren’t happy U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham joined 18 other Republicans in voting for a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The INVEST in America Act — H.R. 3684 — passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 69-30 Tuesday before local Republicans were able to lodge their complaints that Graham was backing a bill they saw as wasteful spending. At a local GOP meeting Monday night, Chairperson Jo Ann Burroughs said members fielded a variety of complaints about the bill, among other issues.
The nearly 2,000-page bill will provide $110 billion for repairing highways, bridges and roads; about $39 billion for public transit; $66 billion for Amtrak’s rail services in the Northeast; $65 billion for broadband access; another $65 billion for power grid improvements; $25 billion on runways, gates and taxiways at airports; and $55 billion on water and wastewater infrastructure.
Burroughs said local Republicans were worried this is a bill Americans will end up paying for down the line in higher taxes.
“There was a lot of discussion to start with, and Billy Garrett was going to write a letter,” she said.
Garrett, a state senator who represents the bulk of Greenwood County, said he volunteered at Monday’s meeting to draft a letter originally intended to urge Graham against voting for the bill. When the U.S. Senate voted the following day and Graham cast his vote in favor, Garrett said he had to start retooling his letter.
“It’s concerning to spend money we don’t have, even on the infrastructure,” he said.
Garrett said he hadn’t read the nearly 2,000-page bill himself, but was getting his information from commentators he heard discussing faults with the bill. According to the Associated Press, the bill spreads its spending over five years and funds it using $210 billion of unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states stopped using, along with other revenues from oil reserve sales and auctions for 5G services.
Garrett said he and other local GOP members don’t want to see taxes raised to cover the costs, however.
“I think some people were upset over the fact that he broke ranks with the Republican Party,” Garrett said. “We are upset with our senator for not taking a hard line.”
All 30 of the votes against the bill came from Republicans, although Graham was joined by 18 Republicans in support of the bill — including Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Mitt Romney of Utah.
Graham’s office didn’t respond before press time Wednesday for a request for comment, but in a news release sent Tuesday, Graham said the bipartisan infrastructure bill was good for South Carolina.
“It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports and expands broadband internet access,” he said. “I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago.”
State Rep. John McCravy called the bill “profligate” — he described it as wasteful spending the country can’t afford. Without the bill in front of him he couldn’t point to spending he disagreed with but said funds were being spent unfairly.
Part of the frustration, said local GOP member Denny Burroughs, came over a proposed $3.5 trillion budget framework. On Monday the budget plan was only a Democratic pitch, but on Wednesday, the framework passed through the Senate on a party-line 50-49 vote. The House of Representatives will vote on the budget plan in two weeks following summer recess.
“Basically, people were just dissatisfied that they saw this infrastructure bill is leading up ahead of a $3.5 trillion spending bill,” Denny Burroughs said.
In a Wednesday news release, Graham said he voted against the budget blueprint because of the potential price tag, among other issues.
Garrett, who was still drafting the GOP’s letter, said while they plan to air their frustrations with Graham’s vote, they’ll also give praise to Sen. Tim Scott, who voted in opposition to the infrastructure bill.