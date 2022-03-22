Next summer, Girl Scout Troop 1185 will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will take it to the sights and sounds of London and Paris.
Through the organization EF Tour for Girls, the troop was named recipients of the 2023 Girls’ Empowerment Travel Scholarship.
“We entered this contest on Facebook for a chance to win the $20,000 scholarship for EF Tours for Girls. We had to get the most likes and they did it based off the top three (videos),” troop member Ashlyn Parris said.
“At the end of February, that’s when voting closed and they finished in second place. ... Then the top three videos were judged based on a rubric and Troop 1185 won, so they get $20,000 credited towards their trip that they’re taking in the summer of 2023,” said troop leader Becky Gardner.
For their submission video, the girls had to create a 45-second video that showcased how they could teach others about London and Paris.
“We came up with different career paths that you could get inspiration from going to London and Paris with and we each got our own part,” Parris said.
“We talked about how going to London and Paris would influence us in the future to do those careers,” troop member Kaitlyn Clary said.
“The rubric talked about what they were going to learn, how it would broaden their horizons and how they would bring information back to share with other Girl Scouts,” Gardner said.
And while the trip isn’t until next summer, the troop members are already thinking about what they want to see when they touch down. A popular favorite among those who visit Paris is the Eiffel Tower, and the girls of Troop 1185 are no different.
“I’m excited to see the Eiffel Tower. Everybody wants to see the Eiffel Tower, but I want to see it at nighttime when they light it up,” Parris said.
Troop members Izzy and Lily LaBounty said they are excited to experience going out of the country and seeing a different culture, the artwork, fashion and, like Paris, the Eiffel Tower.
“The company that we did the scholarship through, EF Tours for Girls – they have this whole trip planned. They have like a daily itinerary for us and they basically set up everything and they give us tour guides because most of us can’t speak French,” said troop member Shirley Gardner.
The trip, Becky Gardner said, is a one-time thing for the girls, who she said will be going into their junior and senior years of high school when they go abroad.
“It was only open to Girl Scout troops who were traveling the summer of 2023, so all the troops that applied have trips planned for 2023,” she said. “We have an amazing group of girls and it’s exciting to be able to do this with them.”
And if anyone is interested in supporting the troop, Gardner said they have numerous fundraising opportunities, all in the planning stages. Should anyone have questions, email Gardner at sum640gwd@gmail.com.