Through disagreements and tension, Greenwood County now has its new magistrate court judges.
Since December, county officials and the county legislative delegation have been in talks over the new slate of magistrate judge appointments.
After a public disagreement over how to pay the delegation-appointed judges and state Sen. Billy Garrett saying the county was violating the law with its salary structure, the county is left with three sworn-in magistrates and one disappointed state senator.
Since December, Garrett and county staff have been in communication about this change in magistrate staffing. The previous slate of magistrates was informed by letter that month that Garrett was looking to change the staffing.
South Carolina’s magistrates are appointed to four-year terms, with appointments made by the local delegation and the governor making final approval of candidates. The previous slate’s terms ended last month, and Garrett’s proposal was to hire Carson Henderson and Cheryl Warren as full-time magistrates, with Bart McGuire and Tony Foster as part-time magistrates.
While the delegation appoints these judges, it’s the county’s job to pay their salaries. State law sets the maximum number of magistrates for a county as the higher of two ratios: One magistrate for every 28,000 people, or one for ever 250 square miles. That gives Greenwood County three full-time magistrate seats according to the 2020 census.
Greenwood County made a formal offer in a resolution on April 18: $63,866.11 for three full-time magistrate seats, with one of those salaries split between Garrett’s two part-time appointees. It also set up that if the judges cleared a certain number of cases by a deadline, the county would consider increasing their pay.
Garrett said this was illegal and said he would ask the governor to put a halt to the county’s actions and the state attorney general to issue an opinion on their legality. Tying judges’ pay to metrics was effectively paying judges on commission, he said.
The county disagreed, contending state law explicitly endorses tying pay increases to performance. County Council Chairman Chuck Moates said the reduction in pay for a single year while assessing the performance of the new appointees was an attempt to exercise fiscal oversight on behalf of the taxpayers of Greenwood County.
The county went back to the drawing board.
“Over the last two weeks, we have had multiple conversations with our senatorial delegation,” county Public Information Officer Abby Banks said in an email. “... we were able to come to a compromise that all parties felt comfortable accepting.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution with a new salary lineup. Foster would make $50,000, Warren $63,866 and Henderson $75,000, and McGuire would be offered a new position as a full-time magistrates training coordinator at $86,000. This kept the three full-time judges and offered McGuire a one-year job helping the chief magistrate assign and coordinate court hearings and dockets, along with keeping tabs on training programs and ensuring policies are followed.
This setup totaled $274,866 a year. The previous slate of magistrates earned more than $360,000 total — Ryan Johnson earned $91,099.65, Belinda Strong $63,609.68, Rutledge Martin $90,065.03, Cheryl Warren $57,248.12 and Leisa Hotchkiss, who retired last August, made less than $50,000.
McGuire, who previously served as a magistrate in Greenwood County, last made $108,239.37. He declined the position as training coordinator, but the county still plans to post the job and seek a qualified candidate. The other three new magistrates were approved by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week and sworn in.
The county’s new pay agreement did away with caseload metrics, but does require the judges to have five full-day sessions of court a week for 45 weeks in 2024. If that’s met, the county will consider increasing Henderson’s salary to $90,000, and consider raising the other judges’ pay.
Though county officials said this was an arrangement they and the delegation could agree on, Garrett didn’t hide his continued disappointment.
“At least Greenwood County Council’s new resolution on court funding now complies with the law, but, unfortunately, it cuts over 2000 Magistrate Judge hours per year to the bare minimum acceptable by law,” Garrett said in an emailed statement.
Garrett has said three magistrates is the minimum Greenwood County can have, but state law appears to say otherwise. Section 22-8-40(C)(3) sets the maximum number of magistrates as the higher of two ratios considering population and land area. There are provisions to allow some counties more magistrates, but those provisions are tied to accommodations tax revenue levels that Greenwood County does not meet.
The 2,000 judge hours per year Garrett cites count the hours two additional judges would have worked if Greenwood still qualified to have five magistrates.
Garrett shared concerns that the sheriff’s office will have to spend more time and resources transporting inmates to court with fewer judges to handle magistrate court cases and bond hearings. He characterized it as a “push to defund essential and necessary support for law enforcement” — a notion county officials have rejected.
“This type of heated rhetoric and attempt to draw national issues into a local decision is unbecoming,” Moates told the Index-Journal in an April 20 statement.
On Thursday morning, County Manager Toby Chappell, attorney Carson Penney and Moates met with the three new magistrates, who they said have “fresh ideas and plans to update technology and logistics to maximize the efficiency of the Magistrates Office.”
“They are passionate about providing justice and exceeding expectations,” Banks said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to all that will be accomplished over the next four years.”