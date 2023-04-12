Hope for a better life is nearer for some families thanks to clinical work by the Greenwood Genetic Center.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Daybue to treat Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. The treatment will be available Monday.
Rett typically affects girls and women, said Dr. Steve Skinner, director of GGC and study investigator. Those with the disorder have normal birth and development for a time. From six to 18 months everything seems to go well. Then there is regression where some with the disorder lose skills. Loss can be obvious or subtle. Patients experience losses in language and motor skills and purposeful hand skills. Typically, they see a slowdown in growth and loss of socialization skills.
Once patients go through the regression period, they can stabilize and may regain some skills, he said Monday. They will still have issues with language and speech. Patients are prone to seizures, gastrointestinal problems such as reflux, constipation and gallbladder problems, along with scoliosis and other neurological conditions.
It’s a lifelong issue, he said. Often those with the disorder are not self-sufficient, so they have to stay with their families.
Some patients are boys and men who can require intense intervention to survive. Many boys with Rett don’t live beyond 5 to 7 years of age.
No specific treatment had been available before the study, Skinner said. Medical care involved treating the symptoms.
The gene for the condition was discovered in 1999, he said. In 2007, research involving mice indicated that a treatment to reverse symptoms might be possible.
That led to questions of whether a drug can be useful in humans. Skinner said it’s interesting that the drug developed from the U.S. Department of Defense’s work in traumatic brain injury cases in the military. Many veterans developed similar problems after being injured by explosions. DOD researchers wanted to see if it would regrow brain tissue. A company looked into the work and thought it would be helpful in other conditions.
GGC has been involved with Rett from a clinical standpoint since 2006 and was involved in early clinical trials. The first trial with Rett Syndrome was in 2016. Then, GGC was involved in phases 2 and 3. Staff worked with seven patients from 5 to 20 years of age.
“It’s been a long process in getting the compound actually studied and approved,” Skinner said. “Obviously we’re excited about it. It’s great to actually have something that the FDA has approved to offer patients and their families.”
Marlene Morris of Clinton agrees. Her daughter, Abigail, has Rett. Now 15, she was diagnosed at age 2.
“Things we had planned for her life, we can’t do now,” she said.
Abigail uses a wheelchair, and the family has a van that is handicap accessible. She uses a MyTobii — a portable eye-controlled device — to communicate. Morris said she chooses from a selection of pictures to indicate what she wants, whether it is a pizza or chicken, French fries or tater tots. “I’m not making the decisions for her.”
Abigail doesn’t talk, but she gestures a lot. Morris said her daughter is expressive.
“She’ll let you know in a heartbeat whether she likes something or not,” Morris said.
Abigail is in the fifth grade. She is homeschooled and teachers visit for lessons and to read to her. Abigail enjoys being around people.
“She’s doing fine. She enjoys school. She is very smart. When someone tells a joke she knows when to laugh.”
Although work on Daybue is impressive, Morris said she hasn’t decided if she will use it for Abigail because her daughter can’t tell her what’s wrong.
Once information on side effects is available, Morris said, she might change her mind.
“If it can change a little bit of life for them, that would be awesome,” Morris said.
The medication seems to help with alertness, focus and attention, Skinner said. Patients seem to be more responsive to communication and showed more focus on tasks they were asked to perform.
“That doesn’t sound like a dramatic improvement at times, but for many families, that in itself is a big change,” he said.
Daybue is not a cure. It’s not correcting all problems with Rett Syndrome. To take things to that point, gene therapy procedures will be needed, Skinner said, adding that there are many questions to consider. It’s a complex condition.
It’s approved for patients as young as 2. Researchers don’t know what the long-term impact on a patient will be. Starting it early, and over the long term, might have a greater impact than the trials show.
“I think this is an exciting first step in that process. I don’t think it’s a cure from that standpoint.” No one knows if some patients will respond better than others. There is a lot to be learned, such as how it will work with boys and men.
There is excitement and joy from the Rett community, said Fran Annese, LMSW, clinical trials coordinator at GGC.
“I’ve got families that we haven’t seen in several years calling out of the blue asking if a drug is available. Now we can say ‘yes,’” Annese said. “It will be interesting to see how it impacts the children and the families.”
One thing GGC staff stresses with families is there’s reason to be hopeful there could be a cure or a significant treatment, but the job of patients, families and doctors is to get patients in as good a condition as possible whenever a cure becomes available, Skinner said.
Nutrition is a big focus for a lot of patients. He said they typically they do better over long periods of time with adequate nutrition and vitamin supplements.
Being proactive in dealing with medical issues is important, along with early and intensive work in therapies, Skinner said about what families can do for relatives with Rett. Years ago, because patients can be nonverbal. Often, families, physicians and therapists didn’t push them or put them in therapy or education programs.
“We underestimated what they could do and what we’re seeing in many of these patients now ... we learned patients take in a lot more than what we gave them credit for. ... They just didn’t have a way to give it back,” he said. “We don’t know what the true limitations of these patients are. Daybue will help; physicians will see what their true potential is.”
Research is a team approach, Annese said. A lot of responsibility falls on families in trials. There are lots of diaries and documentation of what happens at home. They understand that the study involves phases. It’s not always easy, but they understand the final result.
“We definitely couldn’t do this without them,” she said.