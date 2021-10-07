The Gene Machine is back on the road.
Students across the state are again getting hands-on experience in genetic science from the Greenwood Genetic Center’s genetic education instructors, who have resumed taking the center’s mobile labs to schools.
Instructors take the Gene Machine, a 41-foot custom coach equipped with a mobile lab, and the Helix Express, a cargo van that carries supplies instructors can take into a classroom, to schools around the state to do genetics-based labs and introduce students to biotechnology skills such as micropipetting and gel electrophoresis.
Leta Tribble, director of education for the center, said the objective of the outreach is to introduce students to the field of biotechnology and provide them hands-on experience for skills that are used by scientists. Another objective, she said, is to introduce those students to careers that are available.
The center serves all students in the state whether in public school, private school or homeschooled. The center has a laboratory classroom on site in Greenwood.
“We’re really very, very interested in working with schools that may be in areas of the state that just do not have the same equipment that we can provide, so we’d really like to work with those students in those schools,” Tribble said.
“We just feel that all students, regardless of where they live in our state and what opportunities may be available, we would like to introduce them to the same opportunities as other schools.”
Dillon Gary, lead coordinator and instructor, said the labs allow students to experience things they might not have before.
He said a lot of times, the staff interacts with students who don’t prefer science, but working with the instructors introduces them to different opportunities and possibilities within science.
Genetics instructor Olivia Nail said, a lot of times, students have a narrow idea of what the field has to offer, such as being a doctor, nurse or engineer. The labs introduce them to other fields such as forensics and genetics.
“So we have some labs that allow our students to take on those different roles,” Nail said. “So we have a murder mystery where they’re acting as a forensic technologist or we have the ‘Be the Geneticist’ lab where they’re really exploring some of the genetic disorders and diagnosing a patient.”
Nail was a student in the mobile lab during high school and said it’s one of the reasons she decided to major in genetics in college. There are a couple others on the center’s staff who participated in the mobile lab during school, she said.
“I always loved the genetics units in my biology classes, but it was in my AP Bio class that they came to visit and getting to work with all of the equipment and really just kind of simulate what people do in their labs and just learning more and more about the research that geneticists are doing, it really just kind of like furthered my passion for that and it was really a cool experience to say like ‘Oh wow, I can do this, this was really fun, I really enjoyed it,’” Nail said.
Genetics instructor Marie Smith said half the battle of getting people into science careers is allowing them to feel empowered in a lab setting and feel like they are capable of being a part of the field.
“So once we have that initial interaction and let them get some hands-on experience, they can see their results and feel a little more empowered get exposed to the technology, become comfortable with it and hopefully, in the long run, pursue some of those careers,” Smith said.
The group left Monday afternoon for a few days in the Pee Dee region of the state after a COVID-19 hiatus and has dozens of trips on the calendar into 2022.