Have questions about the pending partnership between Greenwood's groundbreaking research center and the state's largest medical university? The Greenwood Genetic Center hopes to answer them.
As GGC works to build community support for its deal with The Medical University of South Carolina and ease concerns the center is surrendering control or risks relocating, it has created an informational webpage about the arrangement in a question-and-answer format.
"The GGC administration and Board of Directors have heard many questions from our community regarding this agreement, and we appreciate that these questions come from a place of genuine concern for the future of GGC," Dr. Steve Skinner, GGC director, said Thursday in a news release announcing the resource. "All of us at GGC are working tirelessly to ensure that our organization grows and prospers while staying true to our core values, mission, and culture."
As of Thursday, the page had answers to 16 questions. Among them:
Is the state's largest medical research university with its multibillion-dollar budget gobbling up this Emerald City gem? No, but it will have board representation.
Will the university move the center and its researchers three hours away to Charleston? No, and language in pending documents will let the GGC parent board veto any such effort.
Who at GGC agreed to this arrangement? The board voted 7-1 in December to enter the agreement.
Is this a done deal? Not quite. While the agreement was approved in December and a contract signed last month, boards for GGC and MUSC must still approve additional documents. GGC expects the partnership to go into effect by the end of March.
The page also acknowledges that Dr. Roger Stevenson, who co-founded the center 47 years ago, and those close to him have been outspoken against the partnership: "Dr. Roger Stevenson has expressed his opinion on the MUSC agreement with the GGC Board, GGC faculty and staff, GGC donors, and the public. While we respect his opinion, GGC’s Administrative Team and Board of Directors are continuing to pursue this opportunity that is in the best interest of the Greenwood Genetic Center, our employees, our patients, and our mission."
Stevenson is resigning his post as senior clinician in protest of the agreement.