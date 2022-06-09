The deal between the Greenwood Genetic Center and the Medical University of South Carolina that makes the Charleston-based hospital and medical school a member of the Greenwood nonprofit has been finalized.
According to the GGC website, the final paperwork was signed and the agreement went into effect May 1 of this year.
The membership agreement between the two entities includes a long-term $15 million commitment from MUSC to GGC, as well as a commitment to match most grants provided to GGC by the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation.
The Greenwood Genetic Center board approved the membership agreement with Mainsail Health Partners, a nonprofit supporting MUSC, in December 2021.
GGC director Dr. Steve Skinner said a lot of what has been happening is organization, but the center continues to function as it has seeing patients, doing testing and research and educational outreach.
The center is still a nonprofit, he said, but has two members: the GGC holdings board and Mainsail.
The current board of directors of the center will become the holdings board.
Six of those members and six appointees from MUSC will make up the new board.
GGC’s six appointees are currently on the holdings board: Dell Baker, Howell Clyborne, John Miller, Jay Nexsen, Chris Przirembel and Holisa Wharton.
Those six will remain on the holdings board alongside Dan Cooper and Dr. Matt Logan, Skinner said.
The six members of the new board appointed by MUSC are Bill Stevens, Charles Schultz, Dr. Richard Christian, Reid Conrad, Dr. Fritz Butehorn and Terri Barnes.
Skinner said he has been meeting with the board to orient them with GGC and the plan going forward in anticipation of the first board meeting. The first board meeting will include approving a budget and a plan for the next year.
Skinner said the budget would continue what the center has been doing, adding initiatives to advance access to clinical care and expanded technology, testing, research and education.
The budget doesn’t include the major changes that are anticipated.
Once the board approves the initial plan, Skinner said, that would trigger the investment from MUSC and a revised budget from the board.
The initial plan, Skinner said, outlines priorities for the next year.
“It’s things that that we have been working on for years and just hopefully will allow us to accelerate those plans and accomplish things at a higher level than we could before,” he said.
That includes new approaches to delivery of care, broadened testing and new technologies.
“And then we’ll be working on some precision medicine opportunities as well with MUSC, looking at getting large number of citizens of South Carolina having genetic and genomic testing to start trying to look at health care risk factors in this state, compared to other populations, just because we think there is some uniqueness to the mix of population in this state compared to other places,” Skinner said.
There will also be discussion of initiatives seeking to advance education of the future workforce in genetics “so that we have workforce available and necessary to move forward with some of these initiatives.”
There is also a joint operating committee made up of administrative employees from both GGC and MUSC. From GGC, that committee includes Skinner; Paul Pridmore, chief operating officer; and Brandi Buff, chief financial officer.
From MUSC, the joint operating committee includes Pat Cawley, Tom Crawford and Lisa Goodlett.
The agreement brought disapproval from people who thought the agreement meant MUSC was buying GGC or that it would allow MUSC to move the operations of GGC away from Greenwood.
According to the GGC website, this is not the case.
Through the agreement, the holdings board of GGC has the power to veto a “challenge to job retention” or a move to relocate the center.
In the midst of the agreement, Dr. Roger Stevenson, co-founder of the nearly 50-year-old center, resigned, citing concerns about the center’s autonomy, among other things.
Skinner said there was opposition before everything was finalized, but said he hasn’t heard any since.
“There may still be those out there that are opposed, but I think we’re seeing, we’re showing, we’re exhibiting that some of those fears are not happening, you know, as far as not changing our name, no one’s losing their job, nothing’s moving out of Greenwood,” Skinner said.
“Everything’s continued to be focused on how do we give the best quality of care for the patients that come to us using the latest technology and everything staying focused on quality, compassionate, patient-centered care. And we’ve seen nothing that indicates that there’s any problems going in that direction.”