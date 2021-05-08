Nestled on more than 200 acres between West Alexander Road and the lands of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home is a center of research the likes of which can’t be found elsewhere.
The Greenwood Genetic Center, a nonprofit research and treatment facility specializing in rare genetic disorders, has been a fixture in Greenwood since the 1970s. After receiving a major grant from the Self Foundation, the center began to take shape. Years later, the J.C. Self Research Institute of Human Genetics was opened to examine the causes, potential treatment and prevention of birth defects.
Within the last decade, the Center has partnered with Clemson University to establish a genetic research facility on the grounds of the Center. Through help from the Greenwood Partnership Alliance and Frank Wideman, the longtime president of the Self Family Foundation, the Self Family Endowed Chair in Human Genetics was formed in collaboration with Clemson University.
“It has worked out tremendously well,” said Trudy Mackay, Self Family Endowed Chair and Director of the Clemson Center for Human Genetics.
Although the center has expanded over the years, the Center’s Director of Communications, Lori Bassett, said only 50 acres are being used. The Center’s campus contains an area for patients with genetic or birth defects can be seen by physicians, a diagnostic testing area, a research center and an education center.
Bassett said the education center operates a bus — dubbed the Gene Machine — which has operated for more than 10 years and educates about 12,000 to 13,000 students each year.
On the research side, the Center and Clemson are celebrating the announcement of $10.6 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s medical research agency as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Imagine having the opportunity to immediately sequence the genome of a baby and being able to quickly identify their susceptibility to disease,” Mackay said in a press release announcing the funding. “We can’t change their genes, but we can change their environment, significantly improving preventative care. If we know the susceptibility, we can make non-pharmaceutical interventions to improve many people’s quality of life. And of course, knowing the underlying biology can help guide pharmaceutical intervention as well.”
The funding creates the first Center of Biomedical Research Excellence — known as COBRE — in Human Genetics, which will take place in Greenwood.
“It’s really designed to build research capacity,” Richard Steet, the Center’s director of research, said.
The COBRE is awarded in three five-year phases and is only given to underrepresented states — known as IDeA states.
“We are a state that doesn’t get much,” Robert Anholt, director of faculty excellence at the Clemson Center, said.
The program will include mentorship of junior faculty and a pilot grant program. The COBRE will have four core projects overseen by genetic investigators. Three of the projects will take place in Greenwood while one of the projects will take place on the main campus of Clemson University. That project, overseen by Fabio Morgante, will analyze genetic data from 500,000 people to develop a mathematical model that can predict heart disease based on ancestry, ethnicity and environmental factors.
One of the projects is being led by Heather Flanagan-Steet, the Center’s director of functional studies and wife of Richard Steet. Her research studies the genetic mutations causing neurological and cognitive impairment, skeletal abnormalities and early infant death. Flanagan-Steet uses zebrafish as a model to investigate gene function and disease pathogenesis, a technique she pioneered.
The Center has about 8,000 zebrafish that are under observation in its facility in Greenwood. Bassett said scientists can manipulate the DNA of the fish in order to model it based on rare defects found in humans.
The remaining two projects will take place at the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics on the Center’s Partnership Campus.
Miriam Konkel, assistant professor of genetics and biochemistry at Clemson, will study how “jumping genes” — genes that can move around the human genome — affect neurodegenerative diseases.
Andrei Alexandrove, also an assistant professor of genetics and biochemistry at Clemson, will analyze RNA to identify potential targets for treatments for cancer and viral diseases.
Each investigator has an external monitor, usually a faculty from another university, to provide the scientist with an outsider to keep them on track. Anholt said many have external monitors who are distinguished faculty members from places like St. Jude and Duke University.
The Clemson Center also conducts research related to addiction by studying fruit flies. In fact, the Clemson Center has seen its research into the genetics of cocaine and methamphetamine consumption and preference in the common fruit fly published in a scholarly journal.
The COBRE’s effect on Greenwood could be seen on a different level, farther reaching than even some of the breakthrough’s in genetics that both centers hope to accomplish.
“This is going to lead to recruitment,” Steet said.
Before its demise, the Greenwood Partnership Alliance launched a website dedicated to expanding the Partnership Campus into a life sciences community.
“This new and improved website allows us to showcase the many advantages of our campus for companies looking to get started in the industry or expand their operations,” Steve Skinner, the Center’s director, said in a press release announcing the website.
The Center was working with GPA on long-range planning for the Partnership Campus and how it fits into the overall economic development of Greenwood County. With the dissolution of GPA, the Center is now looking for a way to press on with its goals — and filling the void that GPA left when it dissolved.
Steet said the COBRE is a way for the Center to look toward expansion. As research faculty conduct their projects as part of this funding, more junior faculty can be brought in and apply for grants to fund their own research.
Mackay said the Clemson Center hopes to expand its operations in Greenwood as well leading to an expansion of their facility and the hopes of new genetic breakthroughs with more researchers. She said the Center campus is unique because it is independent — many genetic centers are tied to medical university campuses.
While the Center has operated independently, it has collaborated closely with Clemson University to expand its Partnership Campus. The COBRE is another example of how the researchers are working together.
“It’s all about making science better,” Mackay said.
The Center has also been awarded a $250,000 grant for a laboratory information management system from the Self Family Foundation, a press release from the Foundation said.