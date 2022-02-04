As a deal between the Greenwood Genetic Center and The Medical University of South Carolina nears completion, some who are apprehensive about the partnership have raised a new concern: a board member’s possible connection to MUSC.
Calling the claim “disinformation,” the Genetic Center denied any conflict existed and promised to launch a page in the near future to combat rumors surrounding its arrangements with MUSC. It also asked anyone with questions to speak with board members or email ggc-musc-partnership@ggc.org.
It’s the latest chapter in a series of dust-ups over the deal that include claims that MUSC intends to take over GGC or move it out of Greenwood — allegations both entities dispute — and co-founder Dr. Roger Stevenson tendering his resignation in protest of the partnership.
The new assertion starts with a report Wednesday from FITSNews, a libertarian-leaning online news organization that’s name derives from the Palmetto State’s status as first-in-the-South for presidential primaries.
FITSNews has been critical of MUSC, with founding Editor Will Folks writing last year that the state’s largest medical university is conducting a “government blitzkrieg against the free market (or what’s left of it) in the Palmetto State.”
Wednesday’s piece centered on three people registered to lobby for Physicians for Act 432, which is registered as a nonprofit in South Carolina. Folks linked this group to former Greenville Health Carolina CEO Spence Taylor and his company’s work with MUSC. It doesn’t get into the full back story about the relationship, which involved Prisma Health shuttering its emergency room in northern Greenville County and people in that area searching for a replacement.
Among those registered to lobby for the group is Howell Clyborne, a former Greenville Health System vice president who served in the state House of Representatives from 1987-93 and worked as deputy chief of staff for Gov. David Beasley. On a proposal from Taylor’s company, Leaders in Health LLC, that FITSNews obtained, Clyborne is listed as one of its founding principals.
Clyborne also serves on the Greenwood Genetic Center’s board of directors.
This didn’t go unnoticed by those apprehensive of the GGC-MUSC deal. Stevenson’s daughter, Ericka Stevenson Adams, was among those who shared the story on social media.
“As a lobbyist Howell Clyborne receives payment from MUSC to advocate for MUSC’s expansion throughout the Upstate,” she wrote on Facebook. “How can one serve honestly on a board and have the best interest of the Greenwood Genetic Center at heart while one is being paid by MUSC?”
The State Ethics Commission lists Clyborne as a lobbyist for Physicians for Act 432, but the agency doesn’t indicate MUSC funded the group. And while the commission details $60,000 in payments from the group to the other lobbyists, it lists no payments to Clyborne.
After its administration spoke with Howell and MUSC, GGC issued a lengthy statement on social media and to the Index-Journal denying any cause for concern:
“A recent Facebook post concerning a Greenwood Genetic Center Board member, Howell Clyborne, is inaccurate and requires a direct response. Mr. Clyborne is not, and never has been, a paid lobbyist for MUSC. Mr. Clyborne does not have a conflict of interest with respect to the GGC/MUSC agreement.
“This Facebook post is another example of disinformation being published by people who oppose the GGC/MUSC agreement and would like to subvert the actions of the GGC Board.”
A phone message seeking comment left Thursday afternoon for Clyborne was not returned.
In a follow-up post that restated her concerns about Clyborne, Adams wrote: “This is exhausting, but I’m not tired.”