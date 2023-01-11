96 B-day 01 (copy)
Buy Now

Virginia Timmerman celebrated her 105th birthday last week, and when local genealogical researcher Sunni Bond read about it in the Index-Journal, she got to work compiling family records to offer for free to Timmerman’s family.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

A genealogist and Index-Journal guest columnist has compiled a birthday present for a woman who celebrated her 105th birthday last week.

Virginia Timmerman of Ninety Six turned 105 Friday. She celebrated at home with friends and family who came by, along with a stack of birthday cards from well-wishers congratulating her on her long and fruitful life.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags