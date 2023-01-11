Virginia Timmerman celebrated her 105th birthday last week, and when local genealogical researcher Sunni Bond read about it in the Index-Journal, she got to work compiling family records to offer for free to Timmerman’s family.
Virginia Timmerman of Ninety Six turned 105 Friday. She celebrated at home with friends and family who came by, along with a stack of birthday cards from well-wishers congratulating her on her long and fruitful life.
Timmerman’s birthday celebration ran Saturday in the Index-Journal, and over the weekend guest columnist Sunni Bond read the story.
“I just figured someone 105 years old, there had to be some interesting stories in her background,” Bond said.
Since she was 16, Bond has been fascinated by genealogical research — digging into family trees as a way to unlock the stories of the past. Her interest in this kind of digging started when a high school teacher assigned her class to do a three-generation family tree.
“If we did more than that, you got extra credit,” Bond said. “Well, that’s all you ever had to say to me.”
In college she helped her future husband discover a dozen American Revolution patriot veterans in his family line and got him involved in the Sons of the American Revolution. A member of that group helped her dig into her own family, and she eventually became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and now serves as registrar of the Star Fort chapter.
“Every situation is different. That’s what makes this kind of research so interesting,” Bond said.
From reading Timmerman and her relatives’ names in the newspaper, Bond dug through census, birth certificate, death certificate and draft notice records, and within days had put together a notebook of familial records that appeared to connect Timmerman to American revolutionary patriots.
Bond hopes to give her findings to Timmerman’s family free of charge. She doesn’t ask for money when she does this work. The way this kind of research is done has changed dramatically since Bond was a teen — there was no internet-searching back then.
Nowadays, Bond can use newspapers.com, ancestry.com and Find a Grave as resources. They can offer access to records that are otherwise hard to get hold of, although Bond said she only trusts primary records: scanned documents.
“You do have to be careful. For example, what’s reliable on Find a Grave is only what’s on the headstone or documents people have attached,” she said.
Bond tries to corroborate census records with matching birth and death certificates, but even death records can prove unreliable. They’re often filled out by surviving relatives, who sometimes make mistakes filling out the document.
Census records are available from 1790 to the 1950s, but Bond noted that records only began listing everyone within a household in the mid-1800s, and only listed their relations to each other years later. Even those listed relations can prove wrong, meaning even census records have to be reconciled with other documents.
“I love doing it. In fact, my business cards say something about connecting you to your ancestors,” Bond said.
For people getting started, Bond suggested talking with living relatives about their memories and the people they can name. After that, she recommended any amateur researchers start their digging on Ancestry.com. In the meantime, she’s working to connect with Timmerman’s family to hand over the information she found.
