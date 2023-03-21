A decade-old plan to update Greenwood's Edgefield corridor might soon get an update.
In 2012, the Greenwood Partnership Alliance led an effort to develop the Edgefield Corridor Master Plan. The plan detailed ways of improving and structuring development along Edgefield Street and South Main Street.
At Monday's city council meeting, council members considered a proposal by VisionGreenwood to fund an update of the plan. VisionGreenwood, the nonprofit that rebranded from the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, is seeking funds to pay for the $31,000 update to the Edgefield corridor plan.
"Ten years is a long time in the master-planning world," City Manager Julie Wilkie said. "There's a lot of new concepts that come up."
VisionGreenwood is also funding part of the project, and is seeking funds from other organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Greenwood Metropolitan District.
Council voted to approve spending up to $10,000 from already set-aside hospitality tax dollars to fund the project. The vote was 6-0, with Mayor Brandon Smith recusing himself over his role on the VisionGreenwood board of directors.
Council also approved the proposed list of paving projects the city will present to the Greenwood County Transportation Committee. Each year, municipal governments, along with state and county officials, go before the CTC to request funds for road paving.
This year's list includes more than 60 roads to be paved throughout the city. At the top of the list are Jones, McDowell and Leonard streets, Shadowood Lane and Kentucky, Southern and Vine. At the bottom are Corrie Court, pristine Drive, Cheekwood Road, Cabot Court, Winston Court West, Thornhill Court and Thornhill Road.
If those last items aren't funded by the allotment the CTC awards the city, they'll be at the top of next year's list. The CTC has limited funds each year, and not all proposed paving projects get funded.
The proposed paving list passed 6-1, with council member Betty Boles opposing.
The city voted to approve first reading of annexing about 7 acres at 1610 Durst Ave. The developer who owns it wants to prepare the site for the construction of 10 homes with five driveways, to be shared by two homes apiece. Council member Johnathan Bass said he was told the developer will prepare the site, then sell the lots to a builder.
The property was annexed and zoned R-4, medium family residential, by a vote of 6-1, with council member Ronnie Ables opposed.
Council had to approve a new ordinance to renew its intergovernmental agreement with the Local Revenue Service Programs offered by the Municipal Association of South Carolina. These business license and tax collection programs have been in use by the city, but MASC is rebranding the programs, and asked municipalities to adopt a new ordinance agreeing to the programs by their new title.
