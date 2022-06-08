Every day, Food Bank of Greenwood County staff see clients come in who struggle to get transportation to and from their monthly source of groceries.
To teach the community what it’s like for clients to get their meals on foot, Food Bank Executive Director Andrea White said she’s organizing a 5K walk with a twist.
“We have lots of clients who walk here, whether they’re walking from the west side by the hospital or from across Main Street,” White said. “A lot of our community doesn’t really know what our clients are facing. They don’t really get to hear or see the stories about people working to get transportation.”
More than 12% of Greenwood County’s residents face food insecurity, according to data from the nonprofit Feeding America. That means more than 12% of people in the county have limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. According to Feeding America, that insecurity rate increases to more than 19% for children in the county.
White said clients struggle daily to find reliable transportation to and from the food bank. The introduction of McCormick Area Transit has helped but hasn’t solved the problem for everyone.
“I said let’s create an experience for our participants to let them really soak up what many of our clients go through to get food,” she said.
The Food Bank will host a 5K on July 23, with registration at 7 a.m. and the event starting at about 8 a.m. at the Jeff May Complex, at 501 Montague Ave. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event to raise funds for the food bank, White said.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children younger than 12. Attendees get a t-shirt at registration, White said. For information on the event, sponsorships and tickets, visit bit.ly/3MoEgZP, call the Food Bank at 864-227-1556 or email White at awhite@foodbankgreenwood.org.
As part of the 5K, White said she’s looking to put weighted bags at checkpoints along the walk so attendees can carry part of the weight of the food her clients leave the Food Bank with. A monthly allotment of food can weigh as much as 75 pounds, White said, but staff members try not to give all of that to a client leaving the food bank on foot and instead parcel it out over weeks.
White said recently a woman was dropped off to collect her food distribution, but her ride wasn’t available to pick her up. She spent hours at the Food Bank waiting on a relative to pick her up, and got lunch at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen next door. A man missing one leg made his way on foot to the Food Bank from a neighborhood near Mill Avenue, across Main Street.
“That’s the story that I want our community to know,” White said. “When you’re bringing donations to the food bank it helps your community, but know your community is walking here to get their food.”