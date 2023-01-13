When the organization that would become the Food Bank of Greenwood County was formed in 1983, it was called the Greenwood County Coalition for Critical Human Needs. Changing social conditions throughout the country, but especially in the south, had created a need for community aid groups to rally around the people in need in their own backyards.
“The magnitude of people it served in the ‘80s, ‘90s, into the 2000s and now, there are so many people who have been served by the food bank throughout the years,” said Executive Director Andrea White.
On Tuesday, the food bank celebrated its 40th anniversary. Since its start on Edgefield Street to its current location at the United Center for Community Care at 222 East Ave., its mission to provide for people’s critical needs is sharper than ever.
“Where you’ve been sets the stage for where you’re going,” White said. “At significant milestones, you’ve got to recognize the people who have brought you where you are and look at where you’re going.”
On Wednesday morning, as White spoke with an Index-Journal reporter, volunteers were outside loading a pallet of care boxes into a truck headed to the Pathway House, which provides shelter to people experiencing homelessness. A woman came in with bags of food to donate to the food bank from Troy United Methodist Church.
The food bank’s support network is strong, and White has made a point of growing the network of agencies the food bank works alongside to provide more comprehensive care for clients.
“Over the time that I’ve been there, we’ve had times where we’ve really needed support,” said Barry Edwards, a retired veterinarian and current food bank board member. “Since I’ve been there, we’ve expanded to the various mobile sites.”
Edwards retired in 2017, and while looking for a way to stay busy, he began volunteering at the food bank twice a week, regularly. Eventually, he was approached and asked if he wanted to join the board as a voice for volunteers. His parents volunteered at the food bank, and in his time there he’s seen the organization take on additional projects, such as stocking the Bear Necessities Food Pantry at Lander University, and sourcing food from local restaurants and grocery stores that donate unsold products.
White said there’s strength in numbers — cooperating and coordinating with other nonprofits makes the work they all do more potent.
“Connectedness builds community,” she said.
The food bank is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a luncheon at noon Jan. 27 at Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St. To purchase tickets to the luncheon, visit bit.ly/3Xpiz1H.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.