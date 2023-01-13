Food bank 01
Emma Lathan, left, and Andrea White unload bags of food donated Wednesday by Troy United Methodist Church to the Food Bank of Greenwood County.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Feeding the hungry is a job that’s never done.

When the organization that would become the Food Bank of Greenwood County was formed in 1983, it was called the Greenwood County Coalition for Critical Human Needs. Changing social conditions throughout the country, but especially in the south, had created a need for community aid groups to rally around the people in need in their own backyards.

