“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.”
— Steve Brown, Greenwood County Council chairman, reflecting on what it means to pledge such allegiance.
“I identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on Earth,” Brown said Monday morning, to a crowd of veterans and patriots at the Greenwood County Veterans Center. “It represents our peace and security, civil and political liberty, our freedom of religious worship, our family, our friends, our home.”
Brown was asked to speak Monday at the Veterans Center’s annual Flag Day ceremony, which featured a flag ceremony outside by the veterans memorial monument. Veterans Affairs Director Rosalind Burke said she asked her guest speakers to talk about what the flag means to them. The banner is a living symbol of freedom, and she said she wanted to celebrate that freedom.
“That’s honor out there,” she said, pointing to the memorial outside and the flag poles, then turning to the veterans inside and the museum of military artifacts. “It’s honor in here. It’s honor out back. And it’s because of our military and the people who serve in it that we have that honor at all.”
In his speech, Brown said he and countless other American children pledged their allegiance every morning in school without understanding the words they recited. It’s taken a lifetime to unfurl the layers of meaning captured in the stars and stripes.
Brown’s father was a sharecropper with a third-grade education, his grandparents poor and his mother a mill worker. His father enlisted in the Army in World War II and served until the war ended; he took part in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.
Brown himself was a Cub Scout from an early age, and like many growing teens was fascinated by the history and watching the actions of the U.S. military. His junior year in college, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Those of us who have served can only relate to the emotions of a young man, with his entire life before him, leaving mom and dad and all that we had loved to cherish, to go to a foreign land to wage war,” he said. “...The eerie feeling of realizing that this may be the last time I see family and friends. Many of you in this room can identify with that.”
Beside Brown, Greenwood’s legislative delegation also joined in the ceremonies, along with veterans and representatives from all local veterans organizations. State Reps. Stewart Jones, John McCravy, Anne Parks and state Sen. Billy Garrett also joined in the ceremony — all advocates for and allies of the veterans center and local veterans, Burke said.
The banner, bearing 13 stripes for the 13 colonies and a field of stars for each state, represents a new constellation to inspire the world with, Garrett said. America is the shining city on the hill, he said, an example of democracy in action for the rest of the world.
Veterans saluted and others covered their hearts as outside volunteers raised the state and U.S. flags in honor of Flag Day. About an hour later, across town, plumes of smoke rose from behind the Lander University Legion Hall — the former American Legion Post 20 building. There, Post 20 members followed U.S. Flag Code and destroyed faded, damaged and decommissioned flags honorably, by burning them.
Commander Fred Malone and others pulled piles of flags out from barrels, where they collected damaged flags from throughout Greenwood for the past year. As these torn and tattered banners burned, their crisp, clean counterparts flew high on flag poles throughout Greenwood.