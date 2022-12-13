The Grinch’s heart couldn’t help but grow when he saw the smiling faces of so many children Monday morning at The Learning Vine.

The green grouch joined staff from Greenwood County First Steps on Monday as they went from the Greenwood Early Childhood and Montessori School to the day care center, bringing stories to read and books as presents.

