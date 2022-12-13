The Grinch’s heart couldn’t help but grow when he saw the smiling faces of so many children Monday morning at The Learning Vine.
The green grouch joined staff from Greenwood County First Steps on Monday as they went from the Greenwood Early Childhood and Montessori School to the day care center, bringing stories to read and books as presents.
The local First Steps partnership lost its state funding and had to cut ties with its former executive director over a conflict of interest. Its latest head, Santasha Highley, has been working to normalize relationships with the state parent organization and get GCFS back out in the community.
When the Grinch and the First Steps staff walked into The Learning Vine, the children were quick to show off their classroom. They pointed out an Elf on the Shelf. They have two, one named “Dabo” after Clemson’s football coach and his assistant, “Cocky.”
After Jamilah Smith and Katie Weichmann read two classes “Only You Can Save Christmas” and “Dr. Seuss’s The Sounds of Grinchmas,” the children had the chance to pose for photos with the Grinch.
“They’ve had so much joy, their excitement is everything,” said Crystal Proctor, assistant director at The Learning Vine.
That’s part of the mission for Greenwood County First Steps, Highley said.
“We just love having fun, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” she said. “We’ve just been working on being more seen in the community, more accessible. We want to make sure everyone in Greenwood County knows how to access Greenwood County First Steps.”
S.C. First Steps is a statewide school readiness program for children, parents and guardians, and the state agency provides competitive grant funding for nonprofit partnerships in each county for local programs. GCFS lost its state funding in a lengthy back-and-forth with the state following a 2019 audit which raised concerns about a conflict of interest between the partnership and a nonprofit founded by its then-executive director, Michael Gaskin.
The organization worked to separate itself from Gaskin’s nonprofit, among other requirements by the state. Gaskin resigned May 31, and Highley was appointed interim executive director June 6. In October, the board made her leadership official, hiring her as the executive director.
Aside from literacy events to promote reading, First Steps offers parenting skills training, professional development and home visitations.
“Our home visit programs are geared toward parents who don’t know where to go, and want their children to be prepared before going into kindergarten,” Highley said.
Over the last few years, GCFS has been ineligible to apply for the state parent agency’s grants. The board had to enact multiple steps outlined by the state in two corrective action plans. Earlier this month, GCFS finished the last step on their to-do list: A state-mandated training for board members.
“We have been cleared to go ahead and start applying for grants,” Highley said. “We have been working tirelessly to recreate partnerships with Greenwood County School District.”
Her goal is to expand GCFS, focusing on outreach to Latino communities through a partnership with outreach organization PASOs and others. In the past few months, GCFS has given out information in local neighborhoods and during community events and brought people out to hearing and vision screenings Lander University hosted.
In the first three months of 2023 Highley said her staff is working with the Greenwood County library on new programs.
“I’m most looking forward to the chance to expand, I want Greenwood County First Steps to grow and to be able to be a resource for families,” Highley said.
