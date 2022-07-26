With a new leader guiding them, Greenwood County First Steps has worked to repair its relationship with its state parent agency.
S.C. First Steps, a statewide school readiness program for children and families, funds nonprofit partnerships in each county to provide early childhood and family services. GCFS lost its state funding in a lengthy back and forth with the state following a 2019 audit that raised concerns about a conflict of interest between the local partnership and a nonprofit founded by its former executive director.
Two state investigations and corrective action plans later, GCFS is in compliance with state demands and has a new leader, Santasha Highly.
Highly started working at the local partnership in 2013 as an executive assistant, and after two years was promoted to program coordinator. In that role, she helped organize parent trainings and the group’s work with child care centers.
“I was more invested in Greenwood County First Steps and the children of Greenwood County. Now that’s my heart,” she said. “Seeing that nurturing aspect, seeing that parents want to learn how to effectively nurture that child — it creates such a warm feeling.”
Highly was appointed interim executive director June 6 by the GCFS board of directors following former executive director Michael Gaskin’s resignation effective May 31. Gaskin’s removal was one of the requirements the state First Steps office made of the local partnership in light of its most recent investigation.
While Gaskin led the organization, the state First Steps office was limiting the local partnership’s funding opportunities. While GCFS is still unable to apply for targeted or competitive grant funding from the state, it was informed in a June 17 letter that the state would award funding. On July 8, another letter noted the state would give GCFS $250,538 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“We’ve been working diligently since the resignation of the former executive director,” Highly said. “We want to make sure we do what we need to for our community, and serve as many children as possible.”
Highly said she wants to find new streams of income for GCFS and to expand existing services. She wants a greater footprint in Greenwood County’s rural communities, including Bradley, Troy, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals.
GCFS Board Chairperson Loretta Parker said they received help from the state First Steps office. Staff provided technical assistance, visited the local office and were available during board meetings to offer structural advice.
“Board members took charge, Ms. Highly took charge, we went through it step by step,” Parker said. “Our main goal was to keep our families and continue our services.”
Though the 16-member board received four new appointees from the county’s state legislative delegation, Parker said they’re still seeking applications to fill other seats on the board. Anyone interested in helping head up the school readiness partnership can call the Greenwood office at 864-388-4102.
Currently, GCFS offers one main program — nurturing parenting, which is done through home visits. They have one parent educator, Dedra Butler, who visits families’ homes who have children age 5 or younger and meets with them twice monthly to work on motor skills, language and reading. Highly said GCFS is building back to having on-site parenting trainings, and she wants to see a program to support teens who have become pregnant or already have a child.
“We want to be a resource to day cares, as well, and offer trainings,” she said.
The partnership has severed its relations with Gaskin and is now independent of longtime partner organization Abbeville County First Steps, all as requested by the state. Highly said the organization is working on more community outreach efforts to cement itself as a resource for families.
“We’re moving forward and we’re working hard to make sure we reach the children of Greenwood County,” she said.
The scrutiny that led to Gaskin’s resignation started in 2019 when an audit and an investigation from the state Office of the Inspector General found Gaskin had served as a part-time contractor for Abbeville County First Steps while also serving as Greenwood’s executive director. In that time, the state First Steps office said he failed to submit time sheets documenting his work in Abbeville, and sheets provided by the ACFS executive director overstated Gaskin’s hours.
Months later, the OIG released a second report which said Gaskin authorized an unnecessary lease buyout agreement that resulted in the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships needlessly spending state funds and charging excessive lease payments for about three years. Those funds went to Gaskin’s nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, where he said he was the only employee.
Although Gaskin denied that any funds going to SCI were ever paid to him, along with denying many of the state’s allegations, he submitted his letter of resignation in May. Under a corrective action plan, the Greenwood board is still required to request the excess funds paid to SCI back; Gaskin said those dollars were spent on building maintenance and programs.
Parker said Greenwood’s board formed a hiring committee to find an official executive director while Highly serves as the interim.