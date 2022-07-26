With a new leader guiding them, Greenwood County First Steps has worked to repair its relationship with its state parent agency.

S.C. First Steps, a statewide school readiness program for children and families, funds nonprofit partnerships in each county to provide early childhood and family services. GCFS lost its state funding in a lengthy back and forth with the state following a 2019 audit that raised concerns about a conflict of interest between the local partnership and a nonprofit founded by its former executive director.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags