Greenwood County First Steps’ leadership is still celebrating nearly two months after getting the nonprofit partnership clear of a state funding suspension.
Executive Director Santasha Highley opened Monday’s board meeting with a reminder the organization is clear of the S.C. First Steps’ corrective action plan imposed on it.
A 2019 audit raising concerns about a conflict of interest between Greenwood First Steps and its then-executive director Michael Gaskin resulted in the partnership on a corrective action plan and having its state funding suspended. In February, the organization met all requirements to have funding reinstated.
It wasn’t the only win to celebrate. Since getting state funding restored, the organization has been awarded a grant to fund a Teen Parenting Program, educating young parents on essential skills, as well as a $1,500 preschool development grant.
Although the meeting lacked a quorum and could not take any votes Monday, the board reviewed highlights of the past year.
Budget Chairwoman Cathy Miller said she’s tracking between about $280,000 and $295,000 in income this year, with spending estimated at $225,000. The surplus comes from open staff positions, and she said she’s hoping the board will get permission from the state to use those funds that would go toward payroll for other expenses in the meantime.
GCFS recently finished its resources and needs assessment, which identified a need for stronger relationships with schools, child care facilities, colleges and community health groups, as well as a focus on teens and a deeper connection to Greenwood’s Hispanic families. With this information, the group plans to develop a three-year strategic plan and action teams within the staff, board and partners to address those priorities.
To that end, a new parent educator, who is bilingual, has been hired. The organization runs multiple education and parenting resource programs: Nurturing parenting features home visitations and parent trainings, there are child care trainings offered for professionals and a fatherhood training program. The child care training programs helped 97 teachers and directors in 2021-22, while 45 families were served through home visitations in that same year to help with reading and meeting children’s developmental goals.
GCFS was awarded a $90,000 grant split across the next three years to help fund a teen parenting program. Parent educators will work with young parents to teach them essential skills and developmental milestones to work toward, as well as provide resources, including diapers. Highley said staff is working to secure additional funds for this program.
“We come into the homes of the parents and we help them basically learn how to change diapers, sucking the baby’s nose out, everything that you don’t know how to do as a teen,” said Katie Weichmann.
Amid continued workshops and community events that partner with other area nonprofits and organizations, GCFS is organizing a Summer Palooza for May 20. The intent is to rally groups that offer parenting and social resources, so families can connect with these groups at a fun, summer-themed event at the Greenwood County Boys and Girls Club field.
