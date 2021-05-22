The First Steps program in South Carolina exists to make sure all children start school with readiness to succeed. An area office or “local partnership” is in each of the state’s 46 counties.
However, funding for the Greenwood County First Steps could be in jeopardy after an independent auditor raised questions about how the local partnership operates.
The Index-Journal was made aware of the audit’s concerns when most of the Greenwood County legislative delegation members signed a letter asking for answers. State Rep. Anne Parks was the only member not to sign the letter.
Parks said she had not had a chance to read it.
“I don’t sign things I haven’t read,” Parks said.
Delegation chairman Sen. Billy Garrett said it appears the Greenwood leadership have “thumbed their nose somewhat at the state office.”
“If these folks don’t get it straight now, these kids in Greenwood and Abbeville County is going to lose the money,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the Greenwood leadership will give the delegation a status update at its meeting in July.
“I would hope that the allegations that are made by the state office against the local office don’t bear out,” Garrett said. “I’m not going to have our children not be able to get their money.”
The state’s audit provided what the problem areas were in the process.
“During our audit we became aware of deficiencies in internal control other than significant deficiencies and material weaknesses that are opportunities for strengthening internal controls and operating efficiency,” Scott and Co., Columbia accounting firm, wrote on May 26, 2020.
The firm included comments divided into two problem areas: in-kind and conflict of interest.
“It appears that in kind is not being recorded on a reasonable basis,” the summarized memo said. “The Local Partnership should ensure that in kind recorded represents the approximate fair value of goods or services received.”
During an interview, Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin showed how the organization records its in-kind contributions. He said it sends all in-kind paperwork to the state organization and has for years.
Gaskin took issue with the auditor’s note about how the record “appears.” He said the appearance is not the same as fact.
Scott and Co. also noted a problem with a conflict of interest regarding Gaskin and a nonprofit organization he runs.
“It appears that the Local Partnership is in violation of the conflict of interest policy in its grant agreement with the South Carolina Office of First Steps to School Readiness,” the memo said.
The memo goes on to highlight Gaskin’s work as a consultant for Abbeville County’s First Steps program as a Fatherhood Administrator and his role in The Social Change Initiative.
Gaskin went through the history of the program in Greenwood County.
The First Steps program started in the county in 1999. Gaskin, after retiring from the U.S. Air Force, became the executive director of the program in 2001. Because the First Steps program only supports mothers and children, Gaskin saw a need for a fatherhood program because fathers were nowhere in the picture.
“It really discouraged me,” Gaskin said. “And I’ll be honest with you, I was getting ready to quit.”
Gaskin said he corresponded with Angela Pruitt, executive director of the Abbeville County First Steps, about the issue.
“You cannot change a family life if the fathers are not involved,” Gaskin said.
He said he researched a grant and took it to Pruitt. Pruitt got approval from her board and put the program in place but found she was missing someone with a father’s experience to assist. She asked Gaskin to help and he did.
Gaskin said he founded The Social Change Initiative to fill a need that the First Steps program could not.
“Older children sometimes influence younger children,” Gaskin said. “And that’s where we came up with The Social Change Initiative.”
The organization also provides parenting classes that help reunite families. Gaskin said state Department of Social Services offices in other counties will refer people seeking these classes to his organization.
The Social Change Initiative and First Steps offices for Greenwood and Abbeville counties are in one building at 1402 Highway 72 W. in Greenwood.
Gaskin said the organizations work together and share resources to cut administrative costs.
“They was telling us since we work so well together doing child care trainings, having big conferences at Lander, why don’t we combine offices,” Gaskin said. “Abbeville couldn’t buy toilet tissue. That’s the reason why we combined offices.”
This arrangement did not happen secretively, Gaskin said.
“They had us to go before the state board and talk about what we was doing,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin said the only problem the state board had was that it served children outside of the program range. He said a community grant became available and he started Social Change to be able to hire independent contractors. He said staff members were not double-dipping.
“This was happening after duty hours,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin said he cleared everything through his board.
Greenwood County First Steps Board Chairperson Lillian Thomas said the board has discussed separating its relationship with Social Change and even the Abbeville First Steps program. However, she said it was intended to cut down on administrative costs.
“I don’t think we have done anything wrong,” Thomas said.
The South Carolina First Steps program notified the Greenwood County board in an April 30, 2021 letter:
“Greenwood County First Steps is not eligible to apply for the current FY22 competitive and targeted grant funding opportunities due to the fact that your Partnership has not yet addressed all issues contained in your Corrective Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2021,” a letter from South Carolina First Steps Chief Partnership Officer Debbie Robertson to Thomas said.
Gaskin and Thomas said they have sent documentation to the state organization to address its concerns.
“Attempts have been made,” Gaskin said. “They didn’t want to accept it.”
Thomas said invoices and receipts were provided to the state office.
“Those were not accepted,” Thomas said.
Gaskin says he’s frustrated.
“The only thing we are doing is putting families back together,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin said he has not been going it alone.
“The board voted on every single thing we did,” Gaskin said.
He said everything the organization does is recorded in the board’s minutes, which are sent to the state office.
Gaskin is set to receive an award next week proclaiming him a “Hero of the Upstate.”
Attempts were made to talk with the South Carolina First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan but were unsuccessful.