In an effort to avoid losing crucial funding, Greenwood County First Steps is taking action to address the concerns of an independent auditor and the state First Steps organization.
“These items should address all concerns by the Office of First Steps, their attorney, and the auditor,” Lillian Thomas, board chairperson for Greenwood County First Steps, wrote in an email Monday to the state organization’s chief partnership officer, Debbie Robertson, and director of administration, Mark Barnes.
As previously reported, Greenwood County First Steps was flagged with two issues by the state First Steps organization after an audit was conducted on the organization. The auditor noted the “appearance” of issues with in-kind contributions and conflicts of issue.
“It appears that in kind is not being recorded on a reasonable basis,” the summarized memo said. “The Local Partnership should ensure that in kind recorded represents the approximate fair value of goods or services received.”
The auditor noted a problem with a conflict of interest regarding Gaskin and his nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, and his collaborative relationship with the Abbeville County First Steps program.
“It appears that the Local Partnership is in violation of the conflict of interest policy in its grant agreement with the South Carolina Office of First Steps to School Readiness,” the memo said.
The Greenwood board’s response email provided the board’s plan to respond to the state organization’s Corrective Action Plan 2021. Under the plan, the board resubmitted its in-kind contribution documentation only using volunteer hours and the time of service.
The board also addressed the conflict of issue concern.
“Effective 1 Jul 21, Greenwood County First Steps will end its collaborative partnership with the Social Change Initiative,” the email said.
The email elaborates how the Greenwood County organization will end its agreement and buy out the lease agreement with Social Change Initiative and enter into an agreement with the building’s owner for a one-year lease.
In July 2022, the organization will look for another site for its operations.
The board said it will also eliminate two programs: parenting groups and fatherhood workshops.
“The Executive Director for Greenwood County First Steps will continue only the duties specified in his job description and not conduct Parenting Groups and Fatherhood workshops without compensation, as he has done since 2011 (free),” the email said.
After working as the First Steps executive director in Greenwood for a number of years, Gaskin said he was upset that there was no program to support fatherhood, only programs to support mothers and children.
“It really discouraged me,” Gaskin said. “And I’ll be honest with you, I was getting ready to quit.”
After working with Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt, he began working on fatherhood classes and even serves as Fatherhood Administrator for the Abbeville County program.
“Effective 1 Jan 22, The Executive Director for Greenwood County First Steps will not conduct Parenting and Fatherhood workshops for Abbeville County First Steps per the State Office and their attorney,” the email said.
Beginning in July 2022, the Greenwood County and Abbeville County First Steps program will no longer share the same roof.
“GCFS and ACFS will no longer work out of the same facility/building effective 1 July 2022,” the email said. “ACFS will move back to their County.”
Gaskin said the three organizations worked in the same shared office space to help cut administrative costs.
“Abbeville couldn’t buy toilet tissue,” Gaskin said. “That’s the reason why we combined offices.”
After working with the Abbeville program on child care training and conferences at Lander University, it made sense for the offices to join up, Gaskin said. He estimates Greenwood County First Steps saves $25,000 to $30,000 a year by sharing resources.
Gaskin said when they first combined offices they spoke to the state board. The Index-Journal has requested meeting minutes from the state board from this time period, which are not available online.
The board’s email was sent to alleviate concerns about in-kind contributions and conflicts of interest.
“Thus ending all in-kind contributions to Greenwood County First Steps from these efforts and not providing workshops to families and children for the Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, Guardian Ad Litem, Solicitor’s Office, and the Municipal Courts of Greenwood County under the Greenwood County First Steps umbrella,” the email said.
Gaskin said on Wednesday that he has not heard a response from the state office concerning the board chairperson’s email.
“Nobody has responded back to me directly,” Gaskin said.
South Carolina First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan said she could not comment on the Greenwood County First Steps matter because it is a legal and contractual matter. She said the state organization audits all 46 local partnerships in the state.
“Our hope, our desire is always to be able to serve as many children in every county of the state,” Mjartan said. “Which relies on the local partnership infrastructure to make good use of the funds to provide those programs and services to children and families.”
On Wednesday, Gaskin was presented with a community service hero award by a nearby television news organization for the work he is doing with First Steps in the community.
“If this program and everything is so bad then why is Channel Seven news coming here Wednesday to present me with an award as the hero of the Upstate for this program,” Gaskin said in an earlier interview.