Santa Claus rolled through the streets of Greenwood on Sunday.
“It was great,” Greenwood City Councilman Johnathan Bass said. “We caught a lot of people by surprise.”
Bass said with the cancellation of the normal Christmas parade, the fire department came up with the idea to have a neighborhood parade. In this new type of parade, the fire department was able to show off its new fire engine while giving the soon-to-be-retired engine a last ride.
The idea was so good Greenwood Police joined in. The fire engines and Santa Claus’s sleigh were escorted by four police cars, including one driven by Acting Chief T.J. Chaudoin.
Members of Greenwood City Council rode along with the first responders and tossed candy to children gathered on the roads. Bass, along with daughters Emma and Lily, rode in the sleigh with Santa Claus.
“Seeing absolute joy in people’s faces was awesome,” Bass said.
He said he could tell some people were alarmed at the sound of sirens, but quickly the alert turned to joy.
The parade wove its way through many neighborhoods across the city. Starting at 2 p.m. it made its way down Phoenix Street to Magnolia Park and continued through the neighborhoods between Phoenix Street and New Market Street.
The parade also passed by Wesley Commons where senior citizens were gathered to wave as it passed by.
“I hope we continue to do this,” Bass said.
Bass was joined by Mayor Brandon Smith, Councilmen Matthew Miller and Ronnie Ables, and City Manager Julie Wilkie.