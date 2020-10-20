Greenwood’s Fire Department has attained the lowest ISO rating possible, Greenwood Fire Chief Terry Strange announced at Monday’s meeting.
“The City of Greenwood Fire Department has earned an ISO 1 classification,” Strange said.
The change in classification means the city fire department ranks in the top 1% of all fire departments in the United States.
“This top rating means Greenwood property owners could get the lowest premium possible in the area insurance,” Strange said
The new rating will take effect Jan. 1.
ISO rates 40,000 fire departments in the country with only 393 receiving a Class 1 rating. Of the 531 fire departments in South Carolina only 29 have a Class 1 rating, Strange said.
Earlier in the meeting, council voted unanimously to approve changes to allow food trucks to operate within 250 ft. from an existing restaurant. A food truck can locate within the 250 ft. if it obtains a waiver from the existing restaurant.
Council also approved changes to the business license ordinance allowing for an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant to open and operate a food truck without obtaining an additional permit.
The problem initially arose when Lowe’s Home Improvement made the corporatewide decision to discontinue outside food vending at its stores. Wendell Belmore, owner of Molly’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue, operated his food truck there for 18 years.
“The restrictions are so tight,” Belmore said at Monday’s meeting.
At the time, Greenwood County did not have an ordinance governing food trucks other than a permitting process that would require the food truck to move every 30 days. The City of Greenwood’s food truck rules required the mobile eatery to be at least 750 ft. from a permanent restaurant, leaving very few spots for food trucks to locate.
Greenwood County Joint Planning Commission heard the concerns of food truck owners and made a recommendation creating a county policy and amending the city’s ultra-restrictive policy. Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to create a policy for food trucks requiring them to be 250 ft. from a permanent restaurant unless the restaurant signs a waiver allowing for closer placement.
The city will be hosting Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the fountain parking lot in Uptown Greenwood.
Council members approved in a 4-2 vote changes to the Uptown Greenwood Overlay District which would develop standards for public art displays. Council members Betty Boles and Johnathan Bass voted against the change.
The legislation also added vape shops and video rental stores to the list of businesses not permitted in the overlay. Bail bondsmen were originally included on the list but the planning commission recommended that they only be prohibited from being situated along or on Main Street.
“I still don’t understand why we are excluding businesses,” Bass said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me at all.”
Council also voted unanimously to assign funds to cover the city’s contribution to the small business micro-grant program administered by the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce. The city used federal funds through the CARES Act and business license revenue to cover the $75,000 allotment to the program.
Council also approved annexing a less than 1-acre piece of property off Sweetwater Road and amending the city code’s roles of the municipal clerk.
At the end of the meeting, Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church appeared before council to present a proposal for a swimming pool to be located on the east side of Main Street. He said a good location for a potential swimming pool and aquatic center would be Magnolia Park.
McCray said charging a $5 flat fee could generate $60,000 in revenue for the city.
“There is no excuse why the City of Greenwood cannot fulfill this request,” McCray said. “Will you be there for us City Council?”