Summer has just begun and that means more people will be firing up the grills, gathering around campfires roasting marshmallows or just hanging out with friends at the end of the day. But the warmer weather, mixed with dry conditions and improper fire safety, can lead to a much larger problem if not handled the right way.
Within the limits, City Fire Marshal Travis Lathren said the city issues burn permits. The city fire department is also in contact with the South Carolina Forestry Commission, which issues alerts when conditions make fires more dangerous.
“More calls we have are for outdoor burning, unpermitted burning. People are allowed to have pits to do marshmallows and things like that, but it needs to be properly contained,” he said.
He added that if residents plan to burn, keep flames away from anything combustible and away from any structures, e.g. grilling under canopies or near dry grass or weeds.
Lathren stressed the importance of having a water source nearby in the event of an out-of-control fire and if possible, having a fire extinguisher on hand.
“It’s always good to have in the household if you can afford it,” he said.
It’s equally as important, he said, to make sure the fire is completely out before walking away — and knowing the difference between steam and smoke.
“We’ve run into where they’ve got it extinguished or they thought they put it out even though it was still smoldering. Make sure it is fully put out,” Lathren said.
And it’s always a good idea, according to Lathren, to ask a professional for help if you have questions instead of handling the situation yourself. Lathren may be reached at 864-942-8453. Find fire safety tips online at cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/fire/.
