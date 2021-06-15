No parent should bury their child, but that became the reality for Monika Payne Morgan when someone decided to shoot her son Saturday night in his bedroom.
Quinton M. Payne was getting ready for work third shift at Walmart when he was killed. His parents are left without answers, awaiting the outcome of the Greenwood Police Department investigation into his slaying.
Payne was a quiet 21-year-old, his mother said, with an artistic side. He’d lived in their house along North Klugh Street since he was 5, and has many close friends going back to his elementary school days. His mother said she’s worried whoever shot him might know him well because there wasn’t sign of forced entry into the house. She said she thinks it’s someone he trusted enough to let them in.
“It’s too much to think about, and you never think — not my baby, not my child,” she said. “He was a gentle soul, a gentle spirit. My son was sweet, he’d give his friends the shoes off his feet.”
Greenwood police were called out to the house at 9:43 p.m. and found Payne lying near the front door of the house, a report said. Officers put two chest seals on what appeared to be entry wounds on his chest, then found the exit wounds on his upper back. Payne had also been shot twice in the arms; officers couldn’t find his pulse.
Police spoke with someone who said two or three other men had come over, though Payne hadn’t mentioned anyone coming by, the report said. She heard one gunshot, then fighting following it, followed by two more gunshots.
Officers found shell casings and a gunstock in the room, along with a bullet on a dresser, the report said. A younger relative of Payne’s told police she was home when it happened, and heard a crash and one voice saying “bro” prior to hearing the gunshot. She said she knew they were beating Payne, but didn’t elaborate why she thought that except that she could tell someone was in a struggle.
When she heard the gunshot, she told officers she got into the bathtub to hide, then heard two more shots. She left the bathroom after about 10 seconds and found Payne “basically dead” on the floor of his room, unmoving.
“He didn’t deserve this right here,” Payne’s mother said. “Somebody please say something. It won’t bring him back, but how are we supposed to sleep at night? You walk in through the front door and see his blood right there — how are we supposed to sleep?”
She said she and Payne’s stepfather were out of the house when the shooting happened and learned about it when a neighbor called to tell them police were at the house. She said she last heard from her son about a half-hour before he was shot; she was messaging with him while he got ready for work.
Payne had plans to go to Piedmont Technical College in the fall to study sociology. His mother said he had dreams of doing social work and helping children with anger-management issues. Payne ran track and wrestled at Greenwood High School, among other sports. He was loved by people who worked with him at retail jobs throughout town, his parents said.
“Help us get justice for Quinton,” his mother said.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call detectives at 864-942-8407, or reach out on Facebook or online to make an anonymous tip at bit.ly/2U6evYV.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said investigators have been working since the shooting to follow up on several leads. Police sent evidence gathered at the scene to the State Law Enforcement Division for laboratory examination, and he said the department is investigating what leads it can while they wait for SLED’s analysis.
“This should never have happened, and we’ve got everybody on board running down leads,” Chaudoin said.