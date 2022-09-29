The thrill of the Greenwood County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening, but the fair-runner is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t rain on its fun.
Tim Lisko is running the fair this year, and it’s the first year back since COVID-19 shut down operations. He was still overseeing ride setup on one of the amusement attractions as guests were making their way into the fairgrounds.
“Mother Nature is our biggest enemy,” he said with a laugh. “We’re learning as we’re going.”
The fair runs from 5-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $4 for children 10 and younger, $8 for older children and on Saturday everyone younger than 18 is admitted free from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The quick turns and bouncing hills of a dragon-themed ride had Ian and Zachary Floyd cheering from their seats. Ian was happy to enjoy the fair before the storm bearing his name makes its way to South Carolina, while Zachary was proud of throwing his hands up when the ride went into a sharp turn.
Besides the rides, fried foods, circus performers and other attractions, the Scott Russell Band will be performing live Friday and Saturday night.
“We want families to enjoy the entertainment,” Lisko said. “We’ll call this our refreshed, baby year. We want to bring it back full and refreshed.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.