The thrill of the Greenwood County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening, but the fair-runner is hoping Hurricane Ian won’t rain on its fun.

Tim Lisko is running the fair this year, and it’s the first year back since COVID-19 shut down operations. He was still overseeing ride setup on one of the amusement attractions as guests were making their way into the fairgrounds.

