Retail and restaurant recruitment can be a challenge for cities and counties across the country. As part of Greenwood Together, the City of Greenwood, through Uptown Development Corp., has been tasked with recruiting new businesses to the city.
“This is a brand new initiative for the City,” Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, said in an email. “We have never had a focused effort for retail recruitment so we are truly learning as we go.”
Before Hudson took on this new role, the responsibility of retail recruitment fell on the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, the now-defunct economic development organization.
“We are still putting our processes in place and working in place and working with the Greenwood Together Initiative in partnership with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood County and Discover Greenwood,” Hudson said.
Though the group has been in place for a few months, challenges still remain in bringing new businesses to city.
“We are releasing a RFP for a Building Inventory, Assessment and Marketing Plan and hope to have that process started in the next few weeks,” Hudson said.
Hudson said when a new business inquires about opening a business in Uptown, they have a good handle on what properties are available. However, she said they don’t quite know about all of the available properties across the city.
“This plan will provide us with the tools we need to market and recruit proactively,” Hudson said.
Still, Hudson’s top priority is filling the city with the right types of businesses.
“We want businesses that will grow and thrive in our community,” Hudson said. “After 2020 and the pandemic it is crucial to make sure we are strategically partnering with business owners who are as passionate as we are to see Greenwood grow and be successful.”
The plan is in the works, she said.
“We are working in a holistic manner to advance economic and community development efforts for both the City and County in ways that enhance quality of life and continue growing Greenwood even greater,” Hudson said.
Many can point to the retail successes in the City of Abbeville and ask why is Greenwood not seeing the same?
“They have had a laser focused approach for several years with a dedicated staff person driving the program and you can see the results,” Hudson said. “This is where we are headed.”
The city has seen progress recently in developing new retail and restaurants. In Uptown, the Backroads Belle Boutique, a plus-size boutique, opened its doors last month.
“We are very excited to welcome this new boutique to Uptown,” Hudson said. “The property owners of the Exchange on Waller Avenue are making some great renovations and updates to those buildings and we are looking forward to more exciting announcements like this.”
Construction continues on another Little Caesars in southern Greenwood in the shopping center with Food Lion and Groucho’s Deli. Little Caesars plans to open in June.
“This is exciting news for the communities and businesses in South Greenwood,” Hudson said. “With Groucho’s and now Little Caesars opening we hope to leverage this activity to recruit more businesses to that area.”
And more is yet to come for the city. Hudson said the owner of Africa House Natural Remedies is opening a store in Uptown at 314 Main St. where most recently Greenwood County opened its satellite voting precinct for the November elections.
Unfortunately, Uptown Greenwood will bid farewell to another tenant who is moving out of the Hampton Place Shopping Center. However, it is only moving down Montague Avenue and will remain in the city.
Tidwell Jewelers of Greenwood is moving from its location on the corner of the shopping center to the former Bank of America building at 702 Montague Ave.
The shopping center has seen several moves in recent months as Greenwood’s longtime sandwich shop, Crossin’s Deli, closed last year. Relaxology H2O Holistic Health and Wellness moved into the shop where Crossin’s operated.