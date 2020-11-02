Greenwood County is hiring lifesavers.
The county’s Emergency Medical Services is hiring to fill 11 positions, and EMS Director Derek Oliver said a new pay scale incentivizes experienced EMT’s and medics to come work here, no matter where they’re from.
These positions are starting at $45,000 a year, plus $660 a year for people with verifiable certification. Applications are available for 12-hour shifts, day and night, along with 24/48 hour shifts.
To check out the job postings, visit greenwoodcounty-sc.gov/i-want-to/apply-for/jobs, or the county’s recent job posting on Facebook at bit.ly/2TGDwXg.
The new pay scale, Oliver said, is intended to attract young talent no matter where they’re from. He said he didn’t want the pay scale to seemingly penalize people for not having local experience.
“It’s a very difficult job, and no matter where they worked or in what city, I want to reward that experience,” he said.
In 2019, Greenwood EMS started moving toward fewer 24-hour shifts and more 12-hour ones. That restructuring is still underway, Oliver said. The department has created more positions; 35 EMT’s and medics work for the EMS now, with 11 positions open.
“It lessens the load when you can distribute it across the whole service,” Oliver said.
With 12,500 emergency calls responded to so far this year, Oliver said the workload is a consistent challenge, but one they’ve adapted to dealing with. Oliver goes out and helps crews himself, but he said he’s the kind of director who couldn’t keep away from working hands-on.
He said the continued effort to hire and distribute the workload is all with the goal of optimizing the 12-hour shift schedules.
“I’m a future guy,” Oliver said. “I may have a few years on me, but I’m always still looking toward the future here.”