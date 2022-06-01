Students at Rice Elementary School hold up a sign congratulating seniors and urging them to keep trying and never give up. INSET: Seniors from Emerald and Greenwood high schools walked through the Greenwood County School District 50 elementary schools Tuesday to applause from students.
When Greenwood and Emerald high seniors walked through their old elementary schools on Tuesday, they got a glimpse of where they came from.
The elementary students got a glimpse, too, of where they’re headed.
A few dozen seniors from both schools boarded a bus Tuesday to visit the elementary schools in Greenwood County School District 50, receiving congratulations, applause and high fives as they walked the halls.
“It was so cute and so exciting,” said Greenwood High senior Megan McGovern.
As they walked through, students clapped. Some gave out signs with various forms of congratulations. Some sought out high fives. Each school played “Pomp and Circumstance,” the traditional graduation song.
“It reminds me of being their age and thinking it’s going to take forever to get here to graduate but in the blink of an eye, it was there but it was so exciting to see all the kids excited for us,” Emerald senior Taylin Hall said.
Greenwood senior Madalin Radcliffe said she was ready to cry.
“It was really exciting to see all the kids and know that they’re looking up to us and they think of us as role models and it was really special to me,” she said.
The seniors have plenty of advice for the younger students.
“It’s really good to care,” said Eddie Minick, a Greenwood senior.
Radcliffe said students should make sure they have fun while they learn.
Hall recommended they go for what they want.
“Your dreams and goals are achievable,” she said.
Emerald and Greenwood high school seniors will graduate on Friday.
